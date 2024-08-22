2 Absurdly Undervalued TSX Stocks to Buy in September 2024

Investing in undervalued stocks on the TSX can be a savvy move for those looking to snag potential bargains and reap long-term rewards. Historically, undervalued stocks, or those trading below their intrinsic value, have shown impressive returns. For instance, a study by the CFA Institute revealed that undervalued stocks on the TSX had an average annual return of 12% over the past decade, compared to 8% for the broader market. This disparity highlights the opportunity for investors to gain higher returns by identifying and investing in these hidden gems.

Furthermore, the benefits of investing in undervalued stocks extend beyond mere returns. According to data from the TSX, these stocks often come with lower volatility compared to their overvalued counterparts. This can mean a smoother ride for investors, with less drastic price swings. Plus, undervalued stocks frequently offer attractive dividend yields. This provides a steady stream of income while waiting for the stock’s price to align with its true value. So, for those with a keen eye and a bit of patience, diving into undervalued TSX stocks could be a lucrative strategy for both growth and income.

NorthWest REIT

Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is looking quite undervalued right now, and it’s catching the eye of savvy investors. With a market cap of just $1.2 billion and a trailing Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.4, this stock seems to be trading at a discount compared to its earnings potential. The stock’s price has dipped nearly 23% over the past year, despite the S&P 500 climbing 26%. This drop may be more about market sentiment than the underlying health of the business. With a Price/Book (P/B) ratio of 0.7 and a Price/Sales (P/S) ratio of 2.4, NWH.UN’s valuation metrics suggest it might be undervalued relative to its assets and sales.

The real estate investment trust (REIT) is also showing some interesting fundamentals that add to its undervalued case. It offers a forward annual dividend yield of 7.5%. Sure it has faced challenges, including a recent net loss and significant debt. Yet its strategic moves, such as selling non-core assets and reducing leverage, are positioning it for potential growth. With a strong portfolio of healthcare properties, high occupancy rates, and solid rent collection, NWH.UN appears to be a stock with promising upside. Especially for those willing to look beyond the current volatility.

Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is showing signs of being undervalued as well, making it an intriguing option for investors. Despite the broader market’s strong performance, Dream Industrial has been relatively flat, with a 0.6% change. The REIT’s market cap stands at $3.9 billion, and its trailing P/E ratio of 21.9 suggests it might be trading below its potential. The stock’s P/B ratio of 0.8 and P/S ratio of 8.5 indicate it could be undervalued relative to its assets and revenue, especially given its solid operational performance.

The REIT’s financial highlights add to its appeal. With a net asset value (NAV) per unit of $16.73 and a forward annual dividend yield of 5.3%, Dream Industrial offers attractive income potential. It’s also showing strong leasing activity, with over 500,000 square feet leased or conditionally leased recently. This includes a fully leased redevelopment in Mississauga. Despite a decrease in net income due to fair value adjustments, the REIT’s strong performance in net rental income and consistent growth in comparative properties net operating income (CP NOI) suggest that the current stock price might not fully reflect its underlying value and future growth prospects.