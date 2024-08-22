Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Absurdly Undervalued TSX Stocks to Buy in September 2024

2 Absurdly Undervalued TSX Stocks to Buy in September 2024

Looking for value and dividends? Look no further than these two dividend stocks due for a massive recovery.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Cogs turning against each other

Image source: Getty Images.

Investing in undervalued stocks on the TSX can be a savvy move for those looking to snag potential bargains and reap long-term rewards. Historically, undervalued stocks, or those trading below their intrinsic value, have shown impressive returns. For instance, a study by the CFA Institute revealed that undervalued stocks on the TSX had an average annual return of 12% over the past decade, compared to 8% for the broader market. This disparity highlights the opportunity for investors to gain higher returns by identifying and investing in these hidden gems.

Furthermore, the benefits of investing in undervalued stocks extend beyond mere returns. According to data from the TSX, these stocks often come with lower volatility compared to their overvalued counterparts. This can mean a smoother ride for investors, with less drastic price swings. Plus, undervalued stocks frequently offer attractive dividend yields. This provides a steady stream of income while waiting for the stock’s price to align with its true value. So, for those with a keen eye and a bit of patience, diving into undervalued TSX stocks could be a lucrative strategy for both growth and income.

NorthWest REIT

Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is looking quite undervalued right now, and it’s catching the eye of savvy investors. With a market cap of just $1.2 billion and a trailing Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.4, this stock seems to be trading at a discount compared to its earnings potential. The stock’s price has dipped nearly 23% over the past year, despite the S&P 500 climbing 26%. This drop may be more about market sentiment than the underlying health of the business. With a Price/Book (P/B) ratio of 0.7 and a Price/Sales (P/S) ratio of 2.4, NWH.UN’s valuation metrics suggest it might be undervalued relative to its assets and sales.

The real estate investment trust (REIT) is also showing some interesting fundamentals that add to its undervalued case. It offers a forward annual dividend yield of 7.5%. Sure it has faced challenges, including a recent net loss and significant debt. Yet its strategic moves, such as selling non-core assets and reducing leverage, are positioning it for potential growth. With a strong portfolio of healthcare properties, high occupancy rates, and solid rent collection, NWH.UN appears to be a stock with promising upside. Especially for those willing to look beyond the current volatility.

Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is showing signs of being undervalued as well, making it an intriguing option for investors. Despite the broader market’s strong performance, Dream Industrial has been relatively flat, with a 0.6% change. The REIT’s market cap stands at $3.9 billion, and its trailing P/E ratio of 21.9 suggests it might be trading below its potential. The stock’s P/B ratio of 0.8 and P/S ratio of 8.5 indicate it could be undervalued relative to its assets and revenue, especially given its solid operational performance.

The REIT’s financial highlights add to its appeal. With a net asset value (NAV) per unit of $16.73 and a forward annual dividend yield of 5.3%, Dream Industrial offers attractive income potential. It’s also showing strong leasing activity, with over 500,000 square feet leased or conditionally leased recently. This includes a fully leased redevelopment in Mississauga. Despite a decrease in net income due to fair value adjustments, the REIT’s strong performance in net rental income and consistent growth in comparative properties net operating income (CP NOI) suggest that the current stock price might not fully reflect its underlying value and future growth prospects.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $3,600 per Year in Passive Income

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This TSX-listed income fund has been paying steady monthly distributions for decades.

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $657.74 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TELUS stock (TSX:T) could be a top choice for investors wanting in on long-term growth – and currently high dividends.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Rising Dividend Stocks That Still Look Cheap

| Andrew Walker

These stocks still offer high yields for investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How to Use a TFSA to Earn $80.48 Per Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA can be the perfect place to create monthly recurring revenue, especially when you add up both returns and…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Optimal Time to Start Taking CPP: 60, 65, or 70?

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in blue-chip dividend stocks such as Enbridge can help you create game-changing wealth and supplement your CPP payout in…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Tax-Free Gains

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two top dividend stocks could bring your TFSA from an alright performer, to a top-notch passive-income powerhouse.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

These Stellar Dividend Stocks Now Offer Unreal Yields

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for dividends? These two dividend stocks offer insanely high yields, and the potential for a high recovery…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 Royalty Stocks With Dividend Yields up to 10%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These top royalty stocks offer everything you'd want: safety, reliability, and high dividend yields!

Read more »