Earnings Alert! 3 Top Reasons to Buy TD Bank Stock Now

Here are the top three reasons that make TD Bank stock even more attractive right now for long-term income investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) announced its third-quarter (ended in July) financial results for its fiscal year 2024 before the market opening bell on August 22. While the second-largest Canadian bank, with a market cap of $141.8 billion, managed to exceed Street analysts’ revenue expectations, its adjusted earnings missed Street analysts’ expectations by a narrow margin.

After its latest earnings release Thursday morning, TD Bank stock dived by more than 4% to as low as $77.40 per share. In this article, I’ll give you three top reasons from its earnings report that make TD stock very attractive to buy on the dip right now.

TD Bank’s strong earnings despite challenges

In the third quarter, TD Bank’s revenue rose 8.9% YoY (year over year) to $14.2 billion with the help of strong performance of its wealth management, insurance, and Canadian banking operations. With this, its total revenue exceeded Street analysts’ expectations of $13.1 billion.

Even though higher provisions for credit losses, increased expenses, and costs related to investigations into its anti-money laundering program affected the performance of its U.S. retail banking segment, TD Bank stock managed to post strong adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share. While this earnings figure failed to meet analysts’ estimate of $2.07 per share by a narrow margin, it reflected a 3% increase from a year ago. This clearly shows the underlying strength of TD Bank’s diversified business model and its ability to navigate challenging times.

Optimism in TD Bank’s wealth management operations

Last quarter, TD Bank’s revenue from its wealth management and insurance segment reached a record of $3.35 billion with the help of strong asset growth, higher deposit margins, and increased trading activity. Although higher claim costs, mainly driven by severe weather conditions, trimmed its insurance segment profits, its continued focus on providing its wealth management clients with innovative and comprehensive financial solutions has contributed to revenue growth.

Overall, this sector’s resilience, especially during a challenging economic environment, clearly reflects its critical role in TD Bank stock’s overall financial health.

These factors could boost growth

Clearly, TD Bank’s Canadian banking operations and wealth management segment stood out in the latest quarter to help it achieve not only stronger revenue but also maintain profitability. The bank’s Canadian operations have traditionally been a strong point, providing consistently stable income even when international markets may seem volatile.

Moreover, TD Bank’s consistent focus on digital transformation and customer service improvements could help it attract more business in the coming years, as lower interest rates in Canada and the United States are likely to fuel economic growth and consumer spending. In general, lower rates lead to increased borrowing for homes, cars, and personal loans, areas where TD Bank has a strong market share and expertise. As the bank enhances its digital platforms, it could be able to capture a larger customer base, offering convenience and enhanced services to meet customer needs.

In addition, a decline in TD Bank stock after its third-quarter earnings event could make its annualized dividend yield look even more attractive, which currently stands at around 5%. Given these strong fundamentals, it could be a wise decision for long-term investors to consider adding TD Bank stock to their portfolio on the dip right now.