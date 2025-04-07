Here’s How Many Shares of CIBC Stock You Should Own to Get $2,000 in Yearly Dividends

For Canadian investors seeking to generate a steady stream of passive income, investing in dividend-paying stocks is a well-trodden path. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) stands out as a notable option within the Canadian financial sector for those prioritizing reliable dividend income. Based on the closing stock price on that date, its annual dividend translates to a dividend yield of approximately 4.81%. So, how much would it take to make that $2,000, and is it worth it?

The stock

CIBC has a well-established history of maintaining its dividend payouts and gradually increasing them over time. This is often viewed favourably by income-seeking investors. In its dividend declaration for the quarter ending April 30, 2025, the bank announced a dividend payment of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Consistent with the dividend payouts of the preceding quarters. This consistency in dividend payments reflects CIBC’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders through regular income distributions.

When considering an investment in CIBC specifically for the purpose of generating dividend income, it is crucial for investors to evaluate the bank’s overall financial health and performance. As of writing, CIBC’s market capitalization stood at approximately $75.8 billion, indicating its significant size and influence within the Canadian financial sector. Furthermore, the bank’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was reported to be 10.48. This suggests that the stock may be reasonably valued in relation to its earnings per share.

CIBC’s underlying financial stability is further supported by its profitability metrics. The bank reported a profit margin of 29.50% and an operating margin of 38.52%. Both of these indicate efficient operational management and effective control over costs. These figures suggest that CIBC is a well-managed and profitable financial institution.

Value and income

Investors should also pay close attention to CIBC’s dividend payout ratio. This represents the proportion of the bank’s earnings that are distributed to shareholders in the form of dividends. A lower payout ratio generally suggests that the company retains a larger portion of its earnings for future growth initiatives and business expansion. According to the latest data, CIBC’s payout ratio was 53.36%, indicating a balanced approach by the bank in terms of rewarding its shareholders — all while also reinvesting a significant portion of its earnings back into the business for future development and growth.

It is important to bear in mind that dividend yields can fluctuate based on changes in the stock’s market price and any future dividend declarations made by the bank. Though CIBC has a solid track record of maintaining stable dividend payouts, future dividend amounts will ultimately depend on the bank’s ongoing earnings performance and its overall financial position. So, how much would investors need to pay for that $2,000?

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CM $78.20 516 $3.88 $2,002.08 quarterly $40,351.20

Bottom line

Altogether, it would take a $40,351.20 investment for just over $2,000 in annual income. However, before making any investment decisions, it is prudent for investors to carefully consider their own individual financial goals, personal risk tolerance, and their overall investment time horizon. Consulting with a qualified financial advisor can provide personalized guidance that is specifically tailored to your unique financial situation and investment objectives. Furthermore, stay informed about CIBC’s financial performance and any external factors that may potentially influence its future dividend payouts.