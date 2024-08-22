Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $3,600 per Year in Passive Income

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $3,600 per Year in Passive Income

This TSX-listed income fund has been paying steady monthly distributions for decades.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. His investing qualifications include the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute, the Canadian Securities Institute's Canadian Securities and Equity Trading & Sales course(s), Franklin Templeton's Canadian ETF Proficiency course, Bloomberg Market Concepts, CFA Investment Foundations, and McGill University's Personal Finance Essentials. His work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga.
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.

Source: Getty Images

If you’re looking to optimize your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) for tax-free passive income, you might typically consider dividend stocks with high yields. However, there’s a more time-tested option available – closed-end funds.

One standout example is the Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSX.EIT.UN), Canada’s largest closed-end fund with over $2.8 billion in assets under management and a long history of steady monthly distributions.

In this guide, I’ll show you how to use this EIT.UN to generate $3,600 a year, or $300 a month, in tax-free passive income using your TFSA.

What is EIT.UN?

EIT.UN trades like a stock but offers a diversified portfolio, holding a mix of roughly 50% U.S. and 50% Canadian stocks. The top 25 holdings of the fund, which make up 77.6% of its total assets as of July 30, are listed below.

The primary goal of EIT.UN is income generation. It aims to provide a steady monthly distribution of $0.10 per share, which is composed of dividends, capital gains, and return of capital.

It’s important to note that as a closed-end fund (CEF), EIT.UN can use leverage to enhance returns, typically around 20% or 1.2 times, which also increases risk. I expect EIT.UN to be more volatile than your average exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Another aspect to consider is the trading price relative to its net asset value (NAV). As of August 15, the NAV per share is $14.61, while it trades at $14.28, representing a discount. Investors generally look to buy shares at a discount to NAV.

Over the last decade and since inception, EIT.UN has significantly outperformed the S&P/TSX Composite Index with distributions reinvested, as illustrated in the performance comparison below.

How much do you need to invest?

Assuming EIT.UN’s most recent August 15th monthly distribution of $0.10 and the current share price at the time of writing of $14.28 remained consistent moving forward, an investor using a TFSA would need to buy roughly $42,840 worth of EIT.UN, corresponding to 3,000 shares to receive around $300 monthly tax-free.

ETFRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
HDIV$14.283,000$0.10$300Monthly

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $657.74 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TELUS stock (TSX:T) could be a top choice for investors wanting in on long-term growth – and currently high dividends.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Rising Dividend Stocks That Still Look Cheap

| Andrew Walker

These stocks still offer high yields for investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How to Use a TFSA to Earn $80.48 Per Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA can be the perfect place to create monthly recurring revenue, especially when you add up both returns and…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Optimal Time to Start Taking CPP: 60, 65, or 70?

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in blue-chip dividend stocks such as Enbridge can help you create game-changing wealth and supplement your CPP payout in…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Tax-Free Gains

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two top dividend stocks could bring your TFSA from an alright performer, to a top-notch passive-income powerhouse.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

These Stellar Dividend Stocks Now Offer Unreal Yields

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for dividends? These two dividend stocks offer insanely high yields, and the potential for a high recovery…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 Royalty Stocks With Dividend Yields up to 10%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These top royalty stocks offer everything you'd want: safety, reliability, and high dividend yields!

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Kings: Should Canadians Own These Top Dividend Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The two Dividend Kings on the TSX today may see like a safe choice, but are you trading in growth…

Read more »