The Ultimate TSX Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Looking for dividend income as well as growth? Even just $1,000 into this top stock could create massive results through compounding.

Investing even a modest amount like $1,000 can have a significant impact over time, thanks to the magic of compounding. Imagine you invest $1,000 in a diversified stock portfolio that earns an average annual return of 7%. After 20 years, that initial $1,000 would grow to about $3,870! The power of compounding means that not only does your initial investment grow, but the earnings on your earnings also contribute to the growth.

Now, let’s put it in perspective with a bit of fun math. If you were to invest $1,000 annually for 20 years at a 7% return, you’d end up with approximately $49,300. That’s almost 50 times your original investment! This shows how even small, consistent investments can snowball into substantial amounts over time. So, whether you’re starting with $1,000 or $10,000, the principle is the same. Time and patience are your best friends in the world of investing. And here is a stock to help along the way.

IGM Financial

IGM Financial (TSX:IGM) has demonstrated impressive earnings growth in the past. For example, in the second quarter of 2024, net earnings were $216.2 million, a substantial increase from $138.2 million in the same period of 2023. Earnings per share (EPS) also jumped to $0.91, up from $0.58 year-over-year. However, the company has faced challenges as well, such as a decline in net earnings for the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year. Despite this, the overall trend in earnings and assets under management (AUM) reflects strong performance in the past.

Right now, IGM is in a robust financial position with AUM and advisement reaching $252.4 billion, a 7.6% increase from the previous year. This growth in assets has positively influenced adjusted EPS, which rose to $0.93 for the second quarter of 2024. However, the company also contends with risks like net outflows, which amounted to $1.1 billion in the second quarter. Although this is an increase from the $767 million in outflows in 2023, it’s important to note that IGM is still managing to grow its assets despite these challenges.

The future

Looking ahead, IGM’s future seems promising with its strategic investments and growth in assets under advisement. The company’s strategic holdings, including investments in Wealthsimple and China Asset Management, are performing well, boosting the overall asset base. The growth in AUM and strategic investments also suggests a positive outlook. Nevertheless, potential risks include fluctuations in market conditions and ongoing net outflows, which could impact future performance.

A $1,000 investment in IGM could be a solid move given the company’s current financial health and growth trajectory. With a forward annual dividend yield of 5.9%, your investment would provide a steady income stream, along with potential for capital appreciation. The company’s strong performance in asset management and strategic investments in growing sectors could mean that IGM is well-positioned for future success.

Bottom line

Right now, IGM’s relatively low Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.8 indicates that the stock might be undervalued compared to its earnings potential. This, coupled with the company’s ability to grow its AUM and manage its investments effectively, could mean that your $1,000 investment has room to grow. The dividend yield also provides a cushion for your investment, offering regular income while you wait for potential capital gains.

Altogether, despite some risks, IGM’s solid earnings growth, increasing assets under management, and attractive dividend yield make it a compelling option for a $1,000 investment. The potential for long-term growth and steady income could make IGM a valuable addition to your investment portfolio.