Member Login
Home » Investing » The Ultimate TSX Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

The Ultimate TSX Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Looking for dividend income as well as growth? Even just $1,000 into this top stock could create massive results through compounding.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
jar with coins and plant

Source: Getty Images

Investing even a modest amount like $1,000 can have a significant impact over time, thanks to the magic of compounding. Imagine you invest $1,000 in a diversified stock portfolio that earns an average annual return of 7%. After 20 years, that initial $1,000 would grow to about $3,870! The power of compounding means that not only does your initial investment grow, but the earnings on your earnings also contribute to the growth.

Now, let’s put it in perspective with a bit of fun math. If you were to invest $1,000 annually for 20 years at a 7% return, you’d end up with approximately $49,300. That’s almost 50 times your original investment! This shows how even small, consistent investments can snowball into substantial amounts over time. So, whether you’re starting with $1,000 or $10,000, the principle is the same. Time and patience are your best friends in the world of investing. And here is a stock to help along the way.

IGM Financial

IGM Financial (TSX:IGM) has demonstrated impressive earnings growth in the past. For example, in the second quarter of 2024, net earnings were $216.2 million, a substantial increase from $138.2 million in the same period of 2023. Earnings per share (EPS) also jumped to $0.91, up from $0.58 year-over-year. However, the company has faced challenges as well, such as a decline in net earnings for the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year. Despite this, the overall trend in earnings and assets under management (AUM) reflects strong performance in the past.

Right now, IGM is in a robust financial position with AUM and advisement reaching $252.4 billion, a 7.6% increase from the previous year. This growth in assets has positively influenced adjusted EPS, which rose to $0.93 for the second quarter of 2024. However, the company also contends with risks like net outflows, which amounted to $1.1 billion in the second quarter. Although this is an increase from the $767 million in outflows in 2023, it’s important to note that IGM is still managing to grow its assets despite these challenges.

The future

Looking ahead, IGM’s future seems promising with its strategic investments and growth in assets under advisement. The company’s strategic holdings, including investments in Wealthsimple and China Asset Management, are performing well, boosting the overall asset base. The growth in AUM and strategic investments also suggests a positive outlook. Nevertheless, potential risks include fluctuations in market conditions and ongoing net outflows, which could impact future performance.

A $1,000 investment in IGM could be a solid move given the company’s current financial health and growth trajectory. With a forward annual dividend yield of 5.9%, your investment would provide a steady income stream, along with potential for capital appreciation. The company’s strong performance in asset management and strategic investments in growing sectors could mean that IGM is well-positioned for future success.

Bottom line

Right now, IGM’s relatively low Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.8 indicates that the stock might be undervalued compared to its earnings potential. This, coupled with the company’s ability to grow its AUM and manage its investments effectively, could mean that your $1,000 investment has room to grow. The dividend yield also provides a cushion for your investment, offering regular income while you wait for potential capital gains.

Altogether, despite some risks, IGM’s solid earnings growth, increasing assets under management, and attractive dividend yield make it a compelling option for a $1,000 investment. The potential for long-term growth and steady income could make IGM a valuable addition to your investment portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in this TSX Stock for $752 in Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

With an investment of $10,000, investors earn over $752 annually in passive income.

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 27% to Buy Right Now

| Puja Tayal

This dividend stock is down 27% and is trading at a 36% discount to its net asset value. Now is…

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

Could Couche-Tard Be the Best-Performing Large-Cap Canadian Stock in 2025?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into whether Alimentation Couche-Tard could be the best-performing stock in 2025 on the TSX, or if downside is…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

3 Incredible Dividend Growers to Buy Hand Over Fist in August 2024

| Robin Brown

Want some top Canadian dividend growth stocks for your portfolio? These three high quality stocks are bargains today!

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

2 Absurdly Undervalued TSX Stocks to Buy in September 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for value and dividends? Look no further than these two dividend stocks due for a massive recovery.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $3,600 per Year in Passive Income

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This TSX-listed income fund has been paying steady monthly distributions for decades.

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $657.74 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TELUS stock (TSX:T) could be a top choice for investors wanting in on long-term growth – and currently high dividends.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Rising Dividend Stocks That Still Look Cheap

| Andrew Walker

These stocks still offer high yields for investors seeking passive income.

Read more »