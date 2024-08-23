Member Login
Home » Investing » The Best Stocks to Invest $500 in Right Now

The Best Stocks to Invest $500 in Right Now

Canadian investors can own this entire basket of five top stocks for less than $500 today.

Posted by
Nicholas Dobroruka
Nik has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2020. After studying marketing at University in his hometown of Montréal, Nik decided to pack up and move west to Vancouver. By day, Nik is a digital media ninja, specializing in Programmatic advertising. By night, you can find him either Mountain biking in Vancouver’s famous North Shore trails or writing for TMF Canada. Tech, digital payments, and renewable energy are three areas that Nik enjoys following and writing about.
Published
| More on:
Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations

Source: Getty Images

After a tough start to the month, the Canadian stock market has come roaring back over the past two weeks. Not even including dividends, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is up just about 10% on the year.

With the market on the rise, now could be an opportunistic time for a long-term investor to be putting money to work in the Canadian stock market.

I’ve put together a well-rounded basket of five Canadian stocks to add to your watch list. At today’s prices, investors can own the entire basket for less than $500.

Descartes Systems

Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG) has quietly been one of the top-performing stocks on the TSX over the past five years. Shares are up close to 200% in that time span. In comparison, the market as a whole has returned less than 50%, excluding dividends.

It’s been an impressive run for Descartes Systems in recent years, but it hasn’t been without high levels of volatility. Unfortunately, though, volatility is just one price to pay for owning a market-beating growth stock.

Shopify

Speaking of volatile investments, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is worth serious consideration at these prices. The tech stock is down more than 50% below all-time highs from 2021. Even so, shares have more than doubled the returns of the market over the past five years.

After a whirlwind couple of years following the pandemic-induced market crash in early 2020, Shopify has been gradually rising since late 2022. Shares are up more than 150% over the past two years.

As a major international player in the e-commerce space, Shopify remains loaded with long-term growth potential. 

Fortis

If you plan on investing in high-growth, volatile stocks, owning shares of a few dependable companies like Fortis (TSX:FTS) would be a wise idea.

There’s not a whole lot to get excited about with this $30 billion utility company. However, it can help minimize volatility in an investment portfolio and also pay a solid dividend.

At today’s stock price, Fortis’s dividend is yielding just shy of 4%.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Investors in search of passive income should have at least one Canadian back on their watch list.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) ranks as the highest yielding of the Big Five today, with a dividend yield of 6.5%. The $80 billion bank has also been paying a dividend to its shareholders for close to 200 consecutive years.

If a dependable stream of passive income is what you’re after, you don’t need to look any further than the Canadian banks.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Who said you need to choose between market-beating growth potential and a dividend? Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) can offer investors the best of both worlds. Not only that, it’s trading at a massive bargain, too.

The renewable energy sector as a whole is going through a down period, which makes today an excellent time for a long-term investor to be loading up on a company like Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Shares may be trailing the market’s return over the past five years, but Brookfield Renewable Partners has a proven track record of outperforming the market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Brookfield Renewable Partners, Descartes Systems Group, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How Much Do You Need to Invest to Get $1,500/Month From Dividend Stocks?

| Kay Ng

Based on a 5% portfolio yield, you would need a initial investment of $360,000 today to earn $1,500/month.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $5,000 Per Year in Tax-Free Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in blue-chip dividend stocks such as Enbridge and holding them in a TFSA can help you earn tax-free income…

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Investing

Why Canadian Investors Should Consider Investing in AI Stocks

| Andrew Walker

These stocks should benefit from AI adoption and growth in the coming years.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, August 23

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides domestic retail sales data, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech about the economic outlook will remain on TSX investors’…

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

The Ultimate TSX Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for dividend income as well as growth? Even just $1,000 into this top stock could create massive results through…

Read more »

pipe metal texture inside
Energy Stocks

6.9% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding for Decades

| Daniel Da Costa

With reliable operations and consistent long-term growth potential, this impressive TSX stock is one of the best to buy and…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in this TSX Stock for $752 in Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

With an investment of $10,000, investors earn over $752 annually in passive income.

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 27% to Buy Right Now

| Puja Tayal

This dividend stock is down 27% and is trading at a 36% discount to its net asset value. Now is…

Read more »