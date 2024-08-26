Member Login
Home » Investing » Retirement » Retirees: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Steady Income

Retirees: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Steady Income

Safe income is a top priority for retirees. These two top TSX dividend stocks offer big and safe dividend income.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
Two seniors float in a pool.

Source: Getty Images

Canadian retirees love to receive income from TSX dividend stocks. Why is that? Eligible Canadian dividend income is taxed at lower rates. Let’s say you’re getting a yield of 5% from interest income and also yielding 5% from a TSX stock generating eligible Canadian dividends. You get to keep more money in your pocket for the latter. That said, investments (such as traditional guaranteed investment certificates and bonds) that provide interest income are typically lower risk than stocks.

Within the world of TSX dividend stocks, retirees can handpick ones that provide the safety and income they need. Here are two of my top picks for steady income today.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock yields 6.5%

Please allow me to be crystal clear here. Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), or Scotiabank, stock is not the lowest-risk big Canadian bank stock to own. Its risk is illustrated in its stock price action compared against its peers through the BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF below. Although Scotiabank stock offers a larger dividend, the stock (with or without its dividend) has underperformed over the last decade.

ZEB Chart

BNS and ZEB 10-year stock price and total return data by YCharts

Because of its international exposure, the bank’s earnings tend to be more cyclical than its peers. This has resulted in the stock being down close to 30% from its high in 2022.

There’s not much to lose in the stock if retirees’ key focus is steady income. BNS stock offers an attractive dividend yield of close to 6.5%, which is hard to beat. Furthermore, it has price appreciation potential if it were to turn around propelled by an improvement in the economies of the markets it serves, which is primarily Canada and Latin America. In the worst-case scenario, investors get to pocket a large dividend that’s covered by earnings.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation offers a 5% dividend

Another stock for retirees to consider parking their money in for long-term dividend income is Brookfield Renewable Corp. (TSX:BEPC). It is economically equivalent to its limited partnership counterpart and pays the same cash distribution. Essentially, Brookfield Renewable has increased its dividend/cash distribution for about 14 consecutive years with a 10-year dividend growth rate of 5.7%. The corporation pays out eligible dividends yielding 5%.

It is a name to particularly like if you’re supportive of cleaner energy. Brookfield Renewable’s diversified portfolio includes quality assets in hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed energy, and sustainable solutions across five continents. Going forward, retirees can expect the dividend to increase by at least 5% per year, supported by funds from operations (FFO) growth.

For example, in the first half of the year, Brookfield Renewable increased its FFO per unit by 5.5% to US$0.96, which equates to a sustainable payout ratio of about 74% in the period. The first investors in Brookfield Renewable are sitting on a yield on cost of about 20%. Imagine earning a return on your initial investment of over 20% every year – which is set to occur as the utility stock continues to increase its dividend!

With an international portfolio, Brookfield Renewable gets to participate in the multi-decade’s long mega trend in renewable energy. And it can make the best global risk-adjusted investments because of its international footprint.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Brookfield Renewable. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Retirement

Technology
Retirement

How to Retire at 50 With $1 Million and $1,000/Month in Tax-Free Income

| Puja Tayal

Is it possible to retire at 50 with $1 million in your portfolio and a monthly passive income of $1,000?…

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Retirement

3 TSX Stocks That Can Turn Retirement Dreams Into Reality

| Puja Tayal

Dreams will only remain dreams if you don’t work towards them. Here’s how you can use stocks to plan your…

Read more »

Two senior friends playing beat tennis on sand tennis court
Retirement

Retirees: Don’t Miss These High-Yield Deals

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks still look undervalued.

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Retirement

3 Stocks Retirees Should Absolutely Love

| Kay Ng

Retirees should focus on buying stocks that provide good dividend income while offering some growth on market dips.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

This 5.8%-Yielding Dividend Stock is a Top Option for Safe Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's why Extendicare (TSX:EXE) stock's 5.8% dividend could help pay monthly bills for decades to come

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Retirement

Retirees: Supplement Your CPP Payments With These 2 Dividend Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in dividend stocks such as Enbridge and Brookfield Asset Management should help retirees supplement their CPP payments.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Retirees Should Absolutely Love

| Puja Tayal

Don’t let retirement stop you from investing in stocks. These low-volatility stocks can give you better returns and hedge against…

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Tech Stocks

Claiming CPP at 60 (Even If You Don’t Need It Then) Could Be a Better Bet: Here’s Why 

| Puja Tayal

Is claiming a CPP payout at 60 a good decision? It depends on your financial situation. See if any of…

Read more »