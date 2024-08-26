Member Login
What’s the Best Way to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (AI)?

Instead of picking AI stocks, consider buying this ETF.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. His investing qualifications include the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute, the Canadian Securities Institute's Canadian Securities and Equity Trading & Sales course(s), Franklin Templeton's Canadian ETF Proficiency course, Bloomberg Market Concepts, CFA Investment Foundations, and McGill University's Personal Finance Essentials. His work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga.
I’ll get to the point: picking individual stocks in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector is highly risky. The odds of finding the next big winner are low, and even if the sector thrives, there’s no guarantee your chosen stock will.

Instead of gambling on single stocks, a smarter move is to invest in the broader AI theme. This approach mitigates some of the risks and still allows you to capitalize on the sector’s potential growth. Here’s a look at a few ways you can do this.

First way: Buy CDRs

If you don’t mind trading a few stocks, you can assemble an AI-themed portfolio without needing to convert Canadian dollars (CAD) to U.S. dollars (USD), thanks to Canadian Depositary Receipts (CDRs).

CDRs are essentially Canadian versions of popular U.S. stocks. They trade in CAD, often at a lower share price per unit.

This setup includes up to a 0.50% annual currency hedging fee and a 15% withholding tax on dividends, but depending on your brokerage, this can be more economical than converting to USD.

The current list of CDRs includes quite a few semiconductor and software companies involved in AI, as seen below:

AI ETF

If you prefer a more hands-off approach, consider investing in an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that focuses on AI stocks. A prime example is the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology Index ETF (TSX:AIGO).

This ETF charges a 0.49% management fee to track the Indxx Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Index. It’s also cost-effective; as of August 15, shares of AIGO trade at around $20. Here are the ETF’s current top holdings, country, and sector exposure:

The Foolish takeaway

If you opt for method one, focusing on CDRs, make sure you achieve sufficient diversification. Do thorough research on how different CDR stocks are involved in AI and aim to include a variety from various sectors.

However, if you choose the ETF route, you benefit from built-in diversification, but you’ll have less flexibility to customize its holdings. Weigh these factors carefully when deciding how best to gain exposure to AI.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

