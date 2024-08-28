1 Growth Stock Down 18% to Buy Right Now

This energy stock could be the top growth stock for investors looking for a quick and stable increase in share price over the next year.

Catching a growth stock during a dip can feel like discovering a hidden gem. When a growth stock experiences a temporary dip, it’s usually due to market overreactions or short-term challenges rather than any fundamental issues with the company. This creates a golden opportunity for savvy investors to buy shares at a discount and sets the stage for potential gains when the stock rebounds.

The key here is to focus on the long-term potential of the company — think strong earnings growth, innovative products, or a solid market position. If the fundamentals are intact, buying during a dip can be like getting your favourite item on sale. So, let’s look at one stock that is down 18%, offering a sale price.

Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy (TSX:AAV) is a Canadian energy company primarily focused on natural gas production. Shares are now up 500% in the last five years alone as of writing! What sets Advantage apart is its significant Montney resource base in Alberta, known for its high-quality, low-cost natural gas assets. This makes the company a strong player in the energy sector, especially with the increasing demand for cleaner energy sources like natural gas. Advantage Energy has been working on expanding its production capabilities and improving efficiencies. This positions it well for future growth as global energy needs evolve.

On the flip side, like many energy companies, Advantage Energy is exposed to the volatility of commodity prices, particularly natural gas. This means that while there’s potential for strong returns, there’s also a level of risk associated with fluctuating prices and market conditions. Plus, the company is navigating the broader industry challenges related to environmental regulations and the transition towards more sustainable energy sources. Investors in Advantage Energy should be mindful of these factors, balancing the potential for growth with the inherent risks in the energy sector.

Into earnings

Advantage Energy had a mixed bag of results in the second quarter of 2024. On the positive side, the company saw a significant 28% increase in average production compared to the same period in 2023. This was largely due to the acquisition of new assets in the Charlie Lake and Montney areas. These assets have been outperforming expectations, contributing to a robust production figure of 66,401 boe/d. Additionally, despite a challenging natural gas market, Advantage has managed to hedge a substantial portion of its production. This could provide some financial stability moving forward.

However, it’s not all smooth sailing. The acquisition, while bolstering production, also led to a steep increase in net debt, now sitting at $674.7 million. The company reported a net loss of $12.1 million for the quarter. A sharp contrast to the profit seen last year. Moreover, the average realized prices for natural gas and liquids were lower than the previous year, reflecting broader market challenges. While Advantage Energy has strong production potential, the financial pressures from increased debt and fluctuating commodity prices are concerns. This is something investors should keep an eye on.

Looking ahead

Advantage Energy could be an intriguing growth stock to consider, especially if you’re looking for a company with a strong production base and ambitious expansion plans. The company has been steadily increasing its production, with a notable 28% boost in the second quarter of 2024, thanks in part to strategic acquisitions. Its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.89 suggests that the market sees potential for earnings growth. And the company’s revenue per share of $3.07 is solid, considering its market cap of $1.57 billion. Additionally, with a return on equity (ROE) of 5.02%, Advantage Energy is showing that it can generate returns on its investments — always a good sign for potential growth.

However, there are some points of caution. The company carries a substantial amount of debt at over $759 million. This leverage could pose risks if market conditions turn unfavourable. Moreover, despite a solid operating cash flow, the company’s levered free cash flow is in the negative. This indicates that it may be stretching itself a bit thin to finance its growth. If you’re comfortable with a bit of risk and believe in the long-term outlook of the energy sector, Advantage Energy could be a growth stock worth keeping on your radar.