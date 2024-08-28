Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Trading Under $100 That Could Supercharge Your Portfolio

2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Trading Under $100 That Could Supercharge Your Portfolio

These companies could see significant benefits by harnessing AI.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.

Source: Getty Images

The boom in artificial intelligence (AI) investments over the past two years sent share prices of some tech stocks soaring. Investors who got in early have done very well. Those who missed the rally are wondering how they can still benefit from AI without adding too much risk to their portfolios.

Tech stocks in the AI space now trade at valuations that assume the party will continue in the next few years. At this point, it is too early to tell if the massive investments in AI will deliver the anticipated returns. Bulls argue that AI is going to be as transformational for the world as the launch of the smartphone. Bears are concerned that the market is way ahead of itself, and a nasty correction is on the way. Both camps could prove to be correct.

One way conservative investors can get exposure to AI without buying expensive tech stocks is to look for companies that should benefit from adopting AI to make their businesses more efficient and profitable.

TD Bank

TD (TSX:TD) is arguably a contrarian pick today. The stock is out of favour with bank investors due to challenges faced by the American operations. TD is under investigation by U.S. regulators for not having adequate systems in place to detect and prevent money laundering. In the fiscal third quarter (Q3) 2024 earnings report, TD took a US$2.6 billion charge to cover anticipated fines connected to the issue. This is on top of a previous US$450 million provision, bringing the expected hit to more than US$3 billion. TD said it sold part of its stake in Charles Schwab, an American financial firm, to cover the latest provision.

On the positive side, TD says it expects final penalties to be in the range of US$3 billion, so there shouldn’t be more surprises on that front. The bank will eventually get the issue sorted out, and the overall business will continue to perform well despite the distractions. Adjusted fiscal Q3 2024 net income came in at $3.65 billion, largely in line with the same quarter last year.

Financial firms stand to benefit from the adoption of AI programs. TD and its peers can use AI to improve fraud detection to protect customers. This will reduce expenses and lead to happier clients. The insurance business can use AI to analyze data quickly to identify risks, process claims, and approve new policies. On the banking side, loan applications can be processed at a faster pace, and AI can be used to analyze client data to find opportunities to pitch new products and services. Finally, the wealth management business can use AI to help identify investing opportunities or provide advice to self-directed investors with broker accounts.

TD trades near $80 per share at the time of writing. The stock was as high as $108 in early 2022, so there is decent upside potential for patient investors. In the meantime, investors get paid well to wait. The stock currently provides a 5% dividend yield.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE) is another TSX giant that is in the penalty box with investors. The stock trades near $47 per share at the time of writing. It was $74 at one point in 2022 before aggressive interest rate hikes sent communications stocks into a correction as investors worried about rising debt expenses.

The Bank of Canada has started to cut interest rates, and economists expect rate reductions to continue through next year as the central bank tries to navigate a soft landing for the economy. Lower borrowing expenses will help the bottom line and should free up more cash to cover dividends. Investors should also see the full impact of cost-cutting efforts next year. BCE has reduced staff by more than 10% and trimmed its media portfolio to position the business to meet financial targets in a challenging media environment.

BCE and other communications providers are similar to banks in that they can use AI to analyze vast client data and provide customized product and service recommendations. AI programs will also be helpful to improve customer support services and should enable further cost savings.

Investors who buy BCE stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of close to 8.5%.

The bottom line on AI investing

TD and BCE are good examples of companies that should benefit from the adoption of AI in their operations. The stocks pay attractive dividends and currently trade at discounted prices. Near-term volatility should be expected, but TD and BCE deserve to be on your radar for a buy-and-hold portfolio.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of BCE.

More on Dividend Stocks

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

Beginner Investors: 4 Top Canadian Stocks for 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't try to get complicated. Instead, new investors can consider these four safe and solid dividend stocks for long-term growth.

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Invest in These TFSA Stocks to Sail Into a Serene Retirement

| Jitendra Parashar

These two TFSA-friendly stocks, with reliable dividends, could help you secure a serene retirement.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $750 Per Month?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are ways to gain a bit of extra cash. But if you want a lot, dividend stocks can offer…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Is Firm Capital Stock the Best High-Yield Dividend for You?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Firm Capital (TSX:FC) certainly has its up and downs, but is the current dividend yield and value enough for investors…

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Dividend Stocks That Still Look Undervalued

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks have increased distributions annually for decades.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

1 Stock to Buy if the Bank of Canada Keeps Cutting Rates

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN) would likely experience a gain if the Bank of Canada and Federal Reserve kept cutting rates.

Read more »

woman data analyze
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why I prefer investing in Enbridge stock over TD Bank due to the former's higher dividend yield and stable…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

TD Is a Top Stock to Buy Right Now, But Only if You Believe This 1 Thing

| Andrew Button

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock is a buy if you have a good reason to believe its money-laundering investigation will be…

Read more »