1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 10% to Buy and Hold Forever

Sure there are some challenges for the railway industry and this stock, but long term, it has more than proven its worth.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
railroad

Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to Canadian stocks that have performed well for long-term investors who buy on the dip, some familiar names come to mind. And some have paid off handsomely. Buying these stocks during market pullbacks can lead to significant gains as they recover and continue their growth trajectories. Investors often find that blue-chip stocks in sectors like technology, energy, and financial services tend to bounce back after dips. This makes them attractive for those looking to build a solid portfolio over time. And in this case, there is certainly an attractive option right now.

CP stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP) (CPKC) is a major player in the North American transportation landscape. The company formed from the merger of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern, creating a rail network that spans both Canada and the U.S. This expanded reach not only enhances its operational efficiency but also positions CPKC to benefit from the growing demand for freight transportation. With a focus on intermodal services and a commitment to sustainability, CPKC is poised to play a vital role in moving goods across North America while reducing its environmental impact.

Investors are taking notice of CPKC’s strong potential, particularly as the demand for rail transport continues to rise amidst supply-chain challenges. The company has a solid financial foundation, and its growth strategy focuses on optimizing its routes and investing in technology to improve service delivery. With a robust infrastructure and a strategic vision for the future, CPKC is becoming an attractive option for those looking to tap into the transportation sector’s growth. And we’re seeing it in earnings.

Into earnings

CPKC has recently shown some strong results, highlighting the benefits of its extensive North American network. For the second quarter, the company reported revenues of $3.6 billion and a core adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.05, reflecting a 27% increase from the previous year. Notably, the operating ratio improved significantly, dropping to 64.8% from 70.3%, indicating enhanced efficiency in operations. This robust performance is largely attributed to the hard work of its dedicated team and the synergies created by the recent merger with Kansas City Southern. This has expanded its market reach and service capabilities.

However, it’s not all smooth sailing for CPKC. The recent labour strike posed challenges, impacting operations and potentially affecting investor sentiment. Additionally, the diluted earnings per share (EPS) decreased to $0.97 from $1.42, raising some eyebrows about profitability amid strong revenue growth. While the company is optimistic about leveraging its operational strengths to maintain momentum, investors should be cautious and monitor how effectively CPKC navigates the complexities of labour relations and market conditions in the months to come. Overall, while there are positives to celebrate, the strike and profitability concerns add a layer of uncertainty for potential investors.

Long-term value

CPKC presents an intriguing case for long-term investors, with its current market cap of approximately $101.3 billion and a strong enterprise value of $123.3 billion. The company’s trailing Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio of 29.1 and forward P/E of 25.3 indicate that investors are willing to pay a premium for its earnings potential. This suggests confidence in its future growth. Additionally, a profit margin of 24.5% and an operating margin of 38.4% highlight CPKC’s operational efficiency. This is crucial for sustaining profitability in the competitive railway industry. The consistent revenue growth of 13.5% year-over-year demonstrates the company’s ability to expand and adapt. And that’s always a positive sign for long-term prospects.

However, there are some cautionary notes to consider. The quarterly earnings growth saw a decline of 31.6%, which raises questions about short-term profitability amidst ongoing challenges, including the recent labour strike. The low current ratio of 0.5 also suggests that the company may face liquidity issues, which could be a concern in a pinch. Despite these challenges, CPKC’s robust operational foundation and strategic positioning as a transnational railway network linking Canada, the U.S., and Mexico remain strong points.

Overall, if you’re looking for a stock with solid long-term growth potential and a strategic advantage in the transport sector, CPKC could be a valuable addition to your portfolio, but keeping an eye on its short-term performance will be key!

