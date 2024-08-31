Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bullish Market

Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bullish Market

Here are two of the best Canadian stocks you can consider adding to your portfolio to benefit from the current bullish market conditions.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Silhouette of bull in front of setting sun

Source: Getty Images

Delays in the Bank of Canada’s decision to cut interest rates and their potential impact on the economy kept stock investors worried in the second quarter of 2024, leading to a 1.3% quarterly decline in the TSX Composite benchmark. Nonetheless, the Canadian central bank’s decision to slash interest rates in the last two meetings and growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will also slash interest rates in the coming months have driven a strong bullish movement in the TSX index of late as it currently trades with 5.7% quarter-to-date advances.

Long-term investors can capitalize on this upward momentum by buying shares of growth companies that look cheap and have the potential to benefit from lower interest rates, as cheaper borrowing costs could lead to increased capital investments and higher consumer spending. Here are two top Canadian stocks you can consider for a $10,000 investment in a bullish market.

Descartes Systems stock

The first Canadian growth stock you can consider buying in this bullish market is Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG). After rallying by nearly 21% so far in 2024, the shares of this Waterloo-headquartered software company currently trade at $134.16 per share with a market cap of $11.5 billion. If you don’t know it already, Descartes Systems primarily focuses on logistics and supply chain management solutions. It provides software and services that streamline logistics operations for businesses globally, making it a critical player in an industry essential to global trade.

Although Descartes hasn’t announced its July quarter results yet, its total revenue in the 12 months ended in April 2024 rose 16.2% YoY (year over year) to US$587.6 million, with the help of consistent strength in its services segment revenue. Effective cost management also drove its adjusted earnings up by 11.1% YoY in these four quarters to US$1.40 per share. In the latest quarter, the company’s cash from operating activities jumped by 30% from a year ago to US$ 63.7 million.

Its recent acquisitions of OCR Services and Aerospace Software Developments strengthen Descartes’s market position in global trade compliance and regulatory solutions, which could strengthen its financial growth trends in the years to come.

Aritzia stock

Another fundamentally strong stock with the potential to benefit from the current bullish market conditions could be Aritzia (TSX:ATZ). This Vancouver-headquartered apparel designer and retailer currently has a market cap of $5.2 billion as its stock trades at $45.76 per share with solid 66% year-to-date gains.

In the May 2024 quarter, Aritzia’s revenue grew positively by 7.8% YoY to $498.6 million. The robust performance of its U.S. business segment also helped the company post strong adjusted quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share, beating Street analysts’ expectations of $0.16 per share.

In recent quarters, Aritzia has increased its investments in digital marketing and infrastructure, which support its aggressive expansion in the U.S. market and focus on increasing brand awareness. Considering these positive factors, I wouldn’t be surprised if ATZ stock continues to outperform the broader market by a wide margin in the long run.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Aritzia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

1 Growth Stock With Legit Potential to Outperform the Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top growth stock could certainly see some superior growth in the near future, and it now offers superior value!

Read more »

Airport and plane
Stocks for Beginners

The $12.5-Billion Reason I’d Avoid Air Canada Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Air Canada (TSX:AC) might look to have a low share price, but is it actually cheap? Or is there reason…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Stocks for Beginners

2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With Less Than $1,000

| Jitendra Parashar

Even with an investment of $1,000, these two Canadian stocks can help you earn solid returns in the long run.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Buy 588 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $100.55/Month in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Monthly dividend stocks don't have to be risky. In fact, with this dividend ETF you're looking at safe income for…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

The Best Dividend Stock to Buy for Passive Income: CIBC or Pembina?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks are top options, but which is the better long-term hold?

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Top REITs in Canada for Trustworthy Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three REITs could provide passive income seekers with more than enough dividend income for life.

Read more »

railroad
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 10% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure there are some challenges for the railway industry and this stock, but long term, it has more than proven…

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

2 Affordable Passive Income Stocks That Pay Monthly

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are many passive income stocks out there, but these are backed up by solid balance sheets and industries for…

Read more »