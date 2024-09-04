Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Incredible Dividend Growers to Buy Hand Over Fist in September

2 Incredible Dividend Growers to Buy Hand Over Fist in September

These dividend growers will reduce your investment’s payback period and enable you to reinvest, enhancing your returns over time.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Growth from coins

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in top dividend stocks can provide a reliable source of passive income. However, to maximize the growth of your passive income over time, it’s crucial to focus on dividend growers. These are companies with solid fundamentals and a growing earnings base that enables them to consistently increase their dividends and enhance shareholders’ value.

A growing dividend income stream reduces your investment’s payback period and allows for reinvestment, enhancing your returns over time.

With this background, here are two incredible Canadian stocks to buy hand over fist for a growing dividend income stream.

Canadian Natural Resources

Speaking of dividend growers, investors could consider buying Canadian Natural Resources(TSX:CNQ) stock. This leading crude oil and natural gas producer is known for its high dividend-growth rate and commitment to returning higher cash to its shareholders.

Canadian Natural Resources has an impressive track record of dividend increases. For instance, 2024 marks the company’s 24th consecutive year of dividend growth. Over this period, this energy company’s dividend grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21%. Its higher dividend-growth rate and robust payouts reflect its strong financial position and management’s confidence in the sustainability of its business model.

The company owns a well-balanced and diverse portfolio of assets, encompassing various grades of crude oil—ranging from light to heavy—alongside natural gas. This diversity not only mitigates risk but also optimizes capital investments, thereby maximizing value for shareholders.

Moreover, Canadian Natural Resources benefits from the resilience of its long-life, low-decline production assets. These assets, combined with efficient operations and low reserve replacement costs, enable the company to generate solid adjusted funds flow across commodity price cycles. Such stability underscores its ability to weather market fluctuations while boosting shareholder returns.

Canadian Natural Resources also maintains a substantial inventory of low-capital exposure projects within its conventional asset base. These projects are designed for swift execution and offer attractive returns, bolstering growth prospects. Furthermore, Canadian Natural Resources benefits from a vast, underdeveloped land base, facilitating extensive and repeatable drilling programs that enhance operational efficiency and support long-term growth initiatives.

In summary, Canadian Natural Resources’s focus on long-life assets, efficient capital allocation, and diversified production portfolio positions it favourably for sustained earnings growth and robust dividend payments. It offers a quarterly dividend of $0.525 per share, translating into a yield of 4.5% near the current market price. 

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is a compelling stock for investors seeking a growing passive-income stream. This dividend grower owns an energy infrastructure business with a solid history of returning substantial cash to its shareholders through higher dividend payments.

TC Energy has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years. During the same period, its dividend grew at a CAGR of 7%.

TC Energy benefits from the high utilization of its assets. Moreover, it generates most of its earnings through rate-regulated assets and long-term contracts. These attributes add stability to its business and enable it to grow its earnings and dividend payments consistently.

The company is focusing on optimizing its portfolio and will spin off the Liquids business to maximize shareholders’ value. Moreover, the company is set to deploy approximately $7 billion in new assets by 2024, further bolstering its financial performance.

Overall, TC Energy’s diversified asset base and utility-like revenue model, combined with robust demand for its services and investments in low-carbon energy solutions, position it favourably for sustained earnings growth. These factors will enable it to boost its shareholders’ return through higher dividend payments. It pays a quarterly dividend of $0.96 per share, yielding over 6% near the current market price. Additionally, TC Energy targets annual dividend growth of 3-5%, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing shareholder income over time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 2 Canadian Stocks With High Yields

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have great track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

edit Taxes CRA
Dividend Stocks

CRA Tax Breaks: The Future of the Capital Gains Tax Credit in Canada

| Andrew Button

If you realize large capital gains on Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) stock, you could pay a large tax.

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

1 Cheap Dividend Stock I’d Buy Over Enbridge

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Secure Energy Services stock may outpace Enbridge in the next 10 years.

Read more »

work from home
Stocks for Beginners

Beginning Investors: 3 TSX Stocks I’d Buy With $500 Right Now

| Kay Ng

Here's why these three TSX stocks are a must-buy for new investors with a long-term horizon.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

Is AQN Stock Finally a Buy for its Attractive Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 68% from all-time highs, AQN remains a high-risk investment due to its weak financials and high dividend-payout ratio.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

1 TSX Stock That Could Set You Up for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Loblaw (TSX:L) has been having a few rough years and yet always seems to manage to get out on top.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Stocks to Buy Right Now in Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three are the best TSX stocks out there, and not just because of great recent performance. There is far…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy in September

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in cheap TSX stocks such as Dexterra Group can help you deliver outsized gains in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »