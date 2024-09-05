Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Magnificent Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in September

3 Magnificent Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in September

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, these three high-yield dividend stocks could be excellent buys this month.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

After rising over 1% last month, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 1.3% in the first two days of trading. Weak economic data from the United States have increased fears of a global slowdown, leading to a pullback despite the Bank of Canada’s rate cuts. Given the volatile equity market, investors could buy high-yield dividend stocks to earn a stable passive income. Meanwhile, here are my three top picks.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a Canadian diversified energy company with a presence across midstream, utility, and renewable energy businesses. Given its regulated cash flows and inflation-indexed EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization), the company offers more visibility of its cash flows. Supported by its healthy cash flows, the company has raised its dividends at a 10% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) for the previous 29 years, while its forward yield is currently at 6.70%.

Meanwhile, the midstream energy company continues to expand its asset base through its $24 billion secured capital program. In 2024, it expects to invest around $6 billion while putting $4 billion of projects into service. Further, the company has also strengthened its utility assets by acquiring two natural gas utility facilities in the United States from Dominion Energy. It is also working on closing the third deal, which could make Enbridge the largest natural gas utility company in North America. These acquisitions would lower its business risks and stabilize its cash flows. Considering all these factors, I believe Endrige’s future dividend payouts will be safer.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) owns and operates 186 healthcare properties with a gross leasable area of 16.1 million square feet. It has signed long-term lease agreements with government-backed tenants, thus enjoying high occupancy and collection rates. Around 85% of its rents are inflation-indexed, shielding its financials against rising commodity prices and wage inflation.

Amid the high interest rate environment, NWH had adopted a non-core asset sales program to lower its leverage. Under this program, the company has divested 46 non-core assets, raising around $1.4 billion. The healthcare real estate investment trust has utilized the net proceeds from these asset sales to pay off high-interest-bearing debt, thus strengthening its financial position. The company focuses on creating next-gen assets to deliver long-term earnings growth for its shareholders. Given its improving financial position and healthy growth prospects, I believe NWH would continue to reward its shareholders with healthy dividends. Meanwhile, the company currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.03/share, with its forward yield at 7.03%.

Telus

My final pick is Telus (TSX:T), which offers a forward dividend yield of 6.93%. The unfavourable policy changes and higher interest rates have led to a selloff in the telecom sector over the last two years. Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada has slashed interest rates three times this year and could continue with its monetary easing initiatives. So, I believe Telus stock could have bottomed out, thus creating excellent buying opportunities.

Further, telecom companies enjoy healthy cash flows due to their recurring revenue streams. Supported by these healthy cash flows, Telus has raised its dividends 26 times since May 2011. The company continues strengthening its 5G and broadband infrastructure, with its 5G network covering 86% of the country’s population by the end of the second quarter. Given its continued capital investments, Telus is well-positioned to benefit from the rising demand for telecom services in this digitally connected world. Given its growth prospects and falling interest rates, I believe Telus’s future dividend payouts are safer.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for Stress-Free Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, consistent dividend payments, and healthy growth prospects, these three dividend stocks could deliver stress-free passive…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of great stocks to buy on the market. Here's a look at a duo of options that…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Tax-Free Gains

| Andrew Button

Brookfield (TSX:BN) stock could be a good long-term TFSA hold.

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Dividend Stocks

Want the Maximum CPP Benefit? Here’s How to Pump Your Payouts

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, CPP is great and all, but what if you could max it out to the highest point and then…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

Grab This 6.2% Dividend Yield Before it’s Gone!

| Kay Ng

Don't miss out on the opportunity to earn passive income from this big dividend bank stock that has turnaround potential.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Under $100 to Buy in September

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, these three under-$100 defensive stocks would be an excellent buy in…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian companies have fundamentally strong businesses and resilient payouts. Moreover, they offer a high yield of at least 7%.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

This 6.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is a Top Option for Safe Income

| Sneha Nahata

This high-yield dividend stock stands out for its stellar dividend payments, growth history, and sustainable payouts.

Read more »