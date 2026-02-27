Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Beat The TSX With These Cash-Gushing Dividend Stocks

Beat The TSX With These Cash-Gushing Dividend Stocks

Explore the latest trends in stocks and learn how to identify safe dividend stocks for your investment portfolio.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Capital Power, CT REIT, and Lundin Gold are cash-gushing dividend stocks, each benefiting from strong free cash flow and favorable market conditions in their respective sectors, making them potentially robust choices for investors seeking steady income.
  • With a focus on sustainable dividends backed by free cash flow, these stocks offer opportunities for growth through strategic investments and market trends, such as AI-driven demand for power, real estate recovery, and elevated gold prices.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Capital Power.

These are uncertain times. In the last five years, some dividend stocks have slashed dividends due to huge debt, while others have provided capital growth through business expansion. This raises questions about the safety of investing in dividend stocks. To know which stock to buy, follow the cash flow.

happy woman throws cash

Source: Getty Images

Cash-gushing dividend stocks

Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash left after paying debt and reinvesting capital in the business. In the case of REITs, look for adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), as their trust structure makes it mandatory to distribute most of their earnings. I followed the cash trail and found some interesting dividend stocks that are gushing with cash.

Capital Power stock

Capital Power (TSX:CPX) is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for gas-fired power plants from artificial intelligence (AI) data centres. The company acquires, develops, and maintains power plants. It is a key beneficiary of the coal-to-gas conversion.

The company’s AFFO increased 10.6% year-over-year in the first nine months of 2025. Its dividend payout ratio stood at 36%, well within the guided range of 30–50%. It has increased its dividend by 6% for the June 2025 to July 2026 period. However, management is guiding 2–4% dividend growth through 2030 as it allocates more capital in building natural gas power plants.

Now is a good time to buy the stock and lock in a 4.3% dividend yield, the 2026–2027 dividend growth, and an AI-driven share price rally.

CT REIT

Canada’s real estate sector saw a recovery in 2025 as the government allocated a budget to build new houses. Most REITs saw a recovery, including CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN). It is now trading near its 2022 high and is well-placed to grow its dividend by 3% in July.

As the real estate investment trust of Canadian Tire, it acquires, develops, and intensifies stores for its parent. It brings new properties online and collects a 1.5% higher rent. Since its parent is its largest tenant, occupying more than 90% leasable area, occupancy is never an issue.

In 2025, the REIT’s AFFO increased by 3.7%, and distribution increased by 2.8%. The REIT doesn’t have a significant mortgage or construction loan. Most of its debt is debentures. This whole arrangement makes CT REIT a stock to buy and keep accumulating for an inflation-beating monthly passive income in all economic conditions.

Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold (TSX:LUG) is a cash-gushing stock for all good reasons. The gold miner has been rallying on rising gold prices. Gold prices are likely to stay elevated amidst the global supply chain shift and growing geopolitical uncertainties. Any major developments around global trade, war, or supply shocks could drive the gold price to new highs.

Lundin Gold’s 2025 guidance assumed a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce, but it realized an average gold price of US$3,594 per ounce. The higher gold price helped Lundin report a record free cash flow of US$926 million, thanks to its low all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $1,015 per ounce.

The company shared its high cash flow with shareholders by distributing a variable quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share. The gold price is currently hovering in the range of US$5,230–US$5,250 per ounce. Considering that gold prices will remain elevated, Lundin could keep paying higher variable dividends.

More on Dividend Stocks

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Daniel Da Costa

These four picks offer a mix of the best Canadian dividend and growth stocks to buy in your TFSA now…

Read more »

worker carries stack of pizza boxes for delivery
Dividend Stocks

5.8% Dividend Yield: I’m Loading Up on This Monthly Passive Income Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this reliable royalty stock made for dividend investors is the perfect pick to help boost your passive income…

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

5 Tricks of TFSA Millionaires

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFSA millionaires aren’t chasing a secret stock. They’re using simple habits and low-fee ETFs like VGRO to compound tax-free for…

Read more »

chatting concept
Dividend Stocks

5 TSX Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Next Decade

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks should be solid picks for a buy-and-hold portfolio.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

This Monthly Dividend Stock Could Make March Feel Like Payday Season

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dream Industrial’s monthly payout can make budgeting feel easier, but the real appeal is its industrial rent coverage and steady…

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Investing Strategies for Baby Boomers Nearing Retirement

| Chris MacDonald

Investors who are nearing retirement have plenty to consider. That said, here are three top strategies I'm personally implementing and…

Read more »

Child measures his height on wall. He is growing taller.
Dividend Stocks

If Growth Is Your Game, We Have the Name of the Dividend Stock for You

| Puja Tayal

Are you confused about investing in dividend or growth stocks? Here are a few dividend stocks generating capital and dividend…

Read more »

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Dividend Stocks

Grab These Dividend Stocks Now, Before Their Prices Rise and Yields Drop

| Chris MacDonald

These dividend stocks look like unparalleled total return opportunities over time, and still look undervalued relative to their potential.

Read more »