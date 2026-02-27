Motley Fool Premium
This Monthly Dividend Stock Could Make March Feel Like Payday Season

Dream Industrial’s monthly payout can make budgeting feel easier, but the real appeal is its industrial rent coverage and steady leasing execution.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Key Points
  • Dream Industrial owns warehouses and logistics buildings, which tend to stay in demand even in slower economies.
  • Recent results showed high occupancy and enough FFO to cover the monthly distribution with a cushion.
  • The key risks are debt costs and leasing spreads, since both determine how safe the payout stays.

March can feel long when bills land in a clump, and that is why monthly dividend stocks feel so satisfying. They drop cash into your account 12 times a year, which makes budgeting simpler and reinvestment feel more immediate. The best ones also tie that monthly payout to rent cheques or contracted revenue, so the income does not rely on the market mood. Still, a monthly schedule does not guarantee safety, so you still need coverage, a sensible balance sheet, and management that plays defence first. Let’s look at one solid option.

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars

Source: Getty Images

DIR

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) offers a straightforward way to chase that payday-season vibe. It owns and operates industrial properties such as warehouses and distribution facilities across Canada, the United States, and Europe. Tenants use these buildings to store and move goods, which makes the space feel essential even when consumers pull back. That industrial demand underpins the real estate investment trust’s (REIT) monthly distribution and supports long leases.

Over the last year, DIR.UN leaned into steady execution rather than splashy headlines. It focused on leasing, renewals, and rent steps that push net operating income higher over time. It also kept a close eye on debt costs as rates stay higher than the old normal. Investors watched it choose patience over drama, which suits an income name that wins through consistency.

The broader backdrop helped, but it has also tested the story. Modern logistics continues to expand, and tenants still need well-located, efficient space near major population centres. At the same time, new supply can pop up, and that can cap rent growth in weaker nodes. DIR.UN’s diversified footprint helps it manage those pockets, but it still needs strong leasing teams in every region.

Earnings support

In its most recently reported quarter, DIR.UN delivered growth in net rental income and kept occupancy in the high nineties. Funds from operations (FFO) landed around $0.25 per unit, while adjusted funds from operations came in near $0.21, which left a clear cushion above the monthly payout. Management also kept leverage in check, with debt-to-gross book value sitting in the mid-forties range and ample liquidity available for upcoming maturities.

The distribution remains the centrepiece for “payday season.” DIR.UN pays $0.70 per year for a yield around 5.2% at writing. That yield can look tempting, but the real comfort comes from coverage. Recent results showed an adjusted FFO payout ratio that sat in a manageable range, which gives the REIT flexibility to absorb bumps and still invest.

Looking ahead, DIR.UN’s outlook hinges on three levers: lease renewals, development and value-add projects, and financing discipline. If it keeps pushing rent spreads higher on renewals, cash flow can keep rising even without a roaring economy. If rates ease, it can refinance at better terms and free up cash for growth or buybacks. A small boost in industrial sentiment can also help because REIT multiples often move before cash flow does. Meanwhile, even $7,000 can earn ample income while you wait.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
DIR.UN$13.40522$0.70$365.40Monthly$6,994.80

Bottom line

If you want March to feel like payday season, DIR.UN can help, paying monthly and sitting in a property type that still matters in the real economy. You get a solid yield, exposure to long leases, and a management team that tends to prioritize coverage. Just keep your eyes on debt costs and leasing spreads, since those two factors decide whether the monthly cheques keep arriving on schedule, year after year.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

