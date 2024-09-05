Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for Stress-Free Passive Income

3 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for Stress-Free Passive Income

Given their solid underlying businesses, consistent dividend payments, and healthy growth prospects, these three dividend stocks could deliver stress-free passive income.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Growing plant shoots on coins

Image source: Getty Images

After a strong performance last month, the S&P/TSX Composite Index started this month on a weak note, losing 1.3% yesterday. Concerns over weakening economic activities, with the manufacturing data in the United States showing contraction for the fifth consecutive month, have made investors nervous, leading to a pullback. With volatile equity markets, investors should look to buy quality dividend stocks to strengthen their portfolios and earn a stress-free passive income. Meanwhile, here are my three top picks.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) operates a highly regulated utility business, serving 3.5 million customers. With around 99% of its assets regulated, its financials are less susceptible to market fluctuations, generating stable and predictable financials. The company has delivered an average total shareholder return of 9% over the last 10 years. Besides, the company has rewarded its shareholders by raising its dividends for the previous 50 years, with its forward yield currently at 3.9%.

Further, Fortis has planned to invest around $25 billion from 2024 to 2028, growing its asset base at an annualized rate of 6.3%. The company plans to generate around 55% of these investments from its operations and 11% from its debt. So, these investments won’t substantially raise its debt levels. Along with these growth initiatives, tariff hikes and improving operating efficiencies could boost its financials in the coming years. Amid these growth initiatives, Fortis’s management plans to raise its dividend by 4-6% annually through 2028. Besides, its valuation looks reasonable, with the company trading at 1.4 times its book value.

Hydro One

Hydro One (TSX:H) transmits and distributes electricity to 1.5 million customers. With around 99% of its business fully rate-regulated and no exposure to commodity price fluctuations, its cash flows are stable and growing steadily. Besides, the company has adopted several cost-cutting initiatives, such as outsourcing some of its activities and adopting strategic sourcing initiatives, which led to $113.9 million of productivity savings in 2023.

The electric utility company plans to invest around $11.8 billion from 2022 to 2027, expanding its rate base at an annualized rate of 6%. Amid these growth and cost-cutting initiatives, the company’s management projects its EPS (earnings per share) to grow at an annualized rate of 5-7%. Besides, it has a solid balance sheet, with its liquidity at $3.9 billion as of June 30. Given its stable cash flows, healthy growth prospects, and solid financial position, I believe its future dividend payouts will be safer.

Meanwhile, Hydro One has raised its dividends at an annualized rate of 5% from 2017 to 2022. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.3142/share, with its forward yield at 2.7%. Further, its management is confident of increasing its dividends at an annualized rate of 6% through 2027, thus making it an enticing buy.

Enbridge

My final pick would be Enbridge (TSX:ENB), which has been paying dividends for the previous 69 years and raised its dividends at an annualized rate of 10% for the last 29 years. The midstream energy company earns around 98% of its cash flows from regulated cost-of-service or long-term take-or-pay contracts, delivering high visibility over its cash flows and consistently raising its dividends. Meanwhile, it currently offers a healthy forward dividend yield of 6.7%.

Moreover, Enbridge has expanded its footprint in the natural gas utility space by acquiring two assets in the United States. Besides, it is also working on acquiring the third facility from Dominion Energy, which the company expects to complete this quarter. These acquisitions could further strengthen its cash flows and lower its business risks. Further, it is continuing with its $24 secured capital program, investing $6-$7 billion annually. Amid these growth initiatives, I believe Enbridge is well-equipped to continue its dividend growth, making it an excellent buy for income-seeking investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 Magnificent Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in September

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, these three high-yield dividend stocks could be excellent buys this month.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of great stocks to buy on the market. Here's a look at a duo of options that…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Tax-Free Gains

| Andrew Button

Brookfield (TSX:BN) stock could be a good long-term TFSA hold.

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Dividend Stocks

Want the Maximum CPP Benefit? Here’s How to Pump Your Payouts

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, CPP is great and all, but what if you could max it out to the highest point and then…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

Grab This 6.2% Dividend Yield Before it’s Gone!

| Kay Ng

Don't miss out on the opportunity to earn passive income from this big dividend bank stock that has turnaround potential.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Under $100 to Buy in September

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, these three under-$100 defensive stocks would be an excellent buy in…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian companies have fundamentally strong businesses and resilient payouts. Moreover, they offer a high yield of at least 7%.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

This 6.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is a Top Option for Safe Income

| Sneha Nahata

This high-yield dividend stock stands out for its stellar dividend payments, growth history, and sustainable payouts.

Read more »