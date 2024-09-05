Member Login
Home » Investing » This 6.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is a Top Option for Safe Income

This 6.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is a Top Option for Safe Income

This high-yield dividend stock stands out for its stellar dividend payments, growth history, and sustainable payouts.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.

Source: Getty Images

High-yield dividend stocks are top investments for earning passive income. Moreover, by focusing on companies with strong fundamentals and a solid track record of dividend payments, investors can secure a relatively safe income stream, even amid market volatility.

It’s worth noting that several Canadian stocks are known for paying and increasing their dividends in all market conditions. Moreover, they have a growing earnings base and sustainable payout ratio, making them a reliable source of income.

But before proceeding, it’s essential to acknowledge that all investments involve some level of risk, and there is no such thing as a completely safe income-generating investment.

Against this background, let’s look at a TSX stock offering a well-protected and high yield of 6.9%. Investors can rely on this Canadian corporation to earn safe income.

Top option for safe income

While the TSX has several stocks that have been paying and increasing dividends for decades, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stands out for its stellar dividend payments and growth history, high yield, and sustainable payouts.

The energy company, which transports and distributes oil and natural gas, has paid dividends for about seven decades and has consistently increased its dividends for nearly three decades (29 years, to be exact).

Notably, Enbridge sustained and even increased its dividend during the COVID-19 pandemic, a period when many energy companies either suspended or reduced their payouts. This highlights the resilience of Enbridge’s dividend and its ability to navigate challenging economic conditions.

Currently, Enbridge pays a quarterly dividend of $0.915 per share, offering a robust yield of 6.7%, based on its closing price of $54.60 as of September 4.

Why is Enbridge a safe dividend income stock?

Enbridge has an impressive dividend payment and growth history. Moreover, the company is well-positioned to reward its shareholders with higher payouts in the coming years. Enbridge’s extensive network of liquid pipelines connects key supply basins and major demand centers. Thus, its assets witness high utilization, which drives its consistent earnings and distributable cash flow (DCF) growth.

Moreover, Enbridge’s assets are backed with power-purchase agreements (PPAs), long-term contracts, and regulated cost-of-service tolling frameworks. These arrangements add stability and ensure steady earnings growth even amid macro uncertainty.

The company is steadily expanding its conventional and renewable energy assets. This strategy positions it well to capitalize on future energy demand and diversify its income streams. Further, Enbridge also focuses on strategic acquisitions, which will likely accelerate its growth rate.

Enbridge is poised to benefit from its robust, secured capital projects, valued at approximately $24 billion. Further, the company is generating low-risk earnings by focusing on low-capital-intensity projects and regulated utility investments.

Enbridge is expected to achieve mid-single-digit growth in earnings per share and DCF in the long run. This growth should support similar increases in its dividend during the same period. Moreover, with a payout ratio of 60-70% of DCF, the dividend is on solid footing.

Bottom line

For investors seeking safe dividend income, Enbridge is an attractive option. Its strong track record of dividend payments, resilient business model, and expanding earnings base position it well to deliver consistent returns to shareholders over time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for Stress-Free Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, consistent dividend payments, and healthy growth prospects, these three dividend stocks could deliver stress-free passive…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 Magnificent Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in September

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, these three high-yield dividend stocks could be excellent buys this month.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of great stocks to buy on the market. Here's a look at a duo of options that…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Tax-Free Gains

| Andrew Button

Brookfield (TSX:BN) stock could be a good long-term TFSA hold.

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Dividend Stocks

Want the Maximum CPP Benefit? Here’s How to Pump Your Payouts

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, CPP is great and all, but what if you could max it out to the highest point and then…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

Grab This 6.2% Dividend Yield Before it’s Gone!

| Kay Ng

Don't miss out on the opportunity to earn passive income from this big dividend bank stock that has turnaround potential.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Under $100 to Buy in September

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, these three under-$100 defensive stocks would be an excellent buy in…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian companies have fundamentally strong businesses and resilient payouts. Moreover, they offer a high yield of at least 7%.

Read more »