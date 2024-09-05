Member Login
Home » Investing » This Renewable Energy Giant Could Power Your Portfolio for Decades

This Renewable Energy Giant Could Power Your Portfolio for Decades

Here’s why Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) could be the clean energy stock long-term investors want to consider right now.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Aerial view of a wind farm

Source: Getty Images

The search for top ways to play the renewable energy trade is on. There are plenty of companies around the world built around the thesis that the world is going to need a lot more power in the future. The rise of AI, electric vehicles, and other technologies suggest current power supply isn’t even close to being enough to power our future.

For those willing to take a look at Canada-based stocks in this space, Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) remains a top pick on my list as a way to play this trend. The company is a multi-technology operator and owner of clean energy assets, comprising wind, hydroelectric, solar, and storage facilities in America, Europe, and Asia. It has approximately 21 gigawatts of installed capacity in the region and directly invests in assets.

Here’s why I think Brookfield Renewable is poised for much greater long-term upside, and is a buy at current levels.

Current impact is considerable

Known as one of the best renewable energy stocks in Canada, Brookfield Renewable is truly a behemoth. With a market capitalization of $22 billion, this company has continued to see strong performance. BEP.UN is up more than 22% over the past five years (though the stock is down considerably from its post-pandemic peak).

Flat on a year-over-year basis, Brookfield Renewable’s stock price doesn’t really reflect the company’s impact. As a key player in the renewable energy space, the company has made it its mission to move the world toward an electrified future in as clean a way as possible. Prioritizing its investments in renewable energy projects with strong growth potential, Brookfield Renewable has made it the company’s mission to pass on as much cash flow to shareholders as possible. And with a dividend yield that’s now approaching 6%, it’s clear that this isn’t only a growth play for many – it’s a dividend stock with powerful income-producing potential that should be considered.

Strong fundamentals

The dividends Brookfield Renewable pays aren’t currently covered by the company’s existing earnings. In fact, earnings have been negative over the past year. But that’s not to say the company’s fundamentals are weak. Far from it.

In the second quarter of 2024, Brookfield Renewable brought in $1.5 billion of revenue, with EBITDA coming in at $629 million. Thus, on an operating business, the company continues to perform well. And if Brookfield Renewable can right-size its operating expenses and keep its capital spending plan in line with its expectations, this is a company which should have plenty of operating leverage to utilize moving forward.

The company continues to diversify its business into leading assets in different regions, acquiring stakes in companies like Neoen, which is a market leader in Australia, France, and Nordic countries. Over time, I expect further deals to provide accretive growth to investors, and this recent period of negative earnings should be short-lived.

Bottom line

Brookfield Renewable still has a ways to go to bolster its balance sheet and provide investors with greater confidence in its ability to fund its dividend long-term. But until something truly looks broken, this is a stock with plenty of long-term growth potential I like at its current valuation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

This 5.6% Delicious Dividend Stock is My Pick for Instant Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Emera stock (TSX:EMA) could be a top dividend stock to consider for those seeking out long-term, monthly income!

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

| Andrew Walker

These stocks should benefit as interest rates decline.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Canadian Stocks Are Next in Line to Pop

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks are sure to pop as earnings bring in even more earnings for these stellar sectors.

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

What’s Going on With Pizza Pizza Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Pizza Pizza (TSX:PZA) continues to offer a delicious dividend for investors, but is that enough?

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $180 Per Month Tax Free!

| Demetris Afxentiou

Passive-income stocks left to grow on their own are some of the best long-term ways to build your portfolio. Here's…

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

| Kay Ng

For long-term investors, these three stocks offer stability and should become much more valuable in a decade.

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

We’re Only Getting Older: A Top Stock That Benefits From an Aging Population

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides the expected surge in the population aged 85 and older, this top stock could also benefit from sliding interest…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Top REITs in Canada for Stable Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

REITs can be a great way to make extra cash, and these three offer not just income, but safety in…

Read more »