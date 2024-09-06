Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock Down 14% to Buy and Hold Forever

1 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock Down 14% to Buy and Hold Forever

This dividend stock might be down 14% in the last year, but it could certainly be a strong long-term buy.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

A dividend stock that’s down might seem like a cause for concern. But it could actually be a fantastic long-term buy if the fundamentals of the company remain strong. When the price drops, the dividend yield increases, offering you more return on your investment.

If the company has a history of maintaining or even increasing its dividend despite market fluctuations, it shows resilience and commitment to shareholder value. Combine that with a strong balance sheet and consistent cash flow, and you’ve got a stock that’s potentially undervalued and poised for a rebound. This makes it a smart pick for long-term growth and income. Today, let’s get into one for investors to consider.

Northland Power

Northland Power (TSX:NPI) is a notable player on the TSX, specializing in the development, construction, and operation of sustainable infrastructure projects with a strong focus on renewable energy. The company has a diversified portfolio that includes offshore and onshore wind farms, solar power, and natural gas facilities, which provide stable and reliable cash flows. Northland Power is known for its commitment to green energy. This makes it an attractive option for investors looking to align their portfolios with sustainability trends. The company’s consistent dividend payouts also appeal to income-focused investors, offering a balanced combination of growth potential and income stability.

In recent years, Northland Power has been actively expanding its global presence, particularly in Europe and Asia, to capitalize on the growing demand for renewable energy. Despite some fluctuations in stock price, largely due to broader market conditions, Northland’s strong operational performance and strategic investments suggest long-term growth potential. For investors, NPI’s solid dividend yield and commitment to sustainable energy make it a compelling option for those looking to invest in the future of clean energy while also enjoying a steady income.

Into earnings

When investors are evaluating earnings reports, it’s important to look beyond the headline numbers, such as net income or earnings per share (EPS). While these figures give a snapshot of a company’s profitability, they don’t tell the whole story. Investors should consider the quality of earnings, which involves looking at how those earnings were generated. Were they driven by one-time events, or are they the result of sustainable business operations? Additionally, it’s crucial to examine revenue growth, margins, and cash flow to assess the underlying health of the business.

Another key consideration is to compare the company’s earnings with analyst expectations and its historical performance. If a company consistently beats expectations, it might indicate strong management and a solid business model. However, if earnings fall short of expectations or there’s a significant decline compared to previous periods, it could be a red flag. It’s also wise to look at forward guidance provided by the company, which offers insights into future performance and helps investors gauge whether the stock is likely to appreciate or face challenges in the coming quarters.

Valuing NPI stock

When it comes to assessing a stock’s valuation, investors should consider several key metrics and factors. The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is a popular one, as it compares a company’s current share price to its earnings per share, giving a sense of how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings. A high P/E might suggest that a stock is overvalued or that investors expect high growth rates in the future. However, a low P/E could indicate that the stock is undervalued. However, it might also signal potential problems within the company. It’s essential to compare the P/E ratio with industry peers to get a clearer picture.

Beyond the P/E ratio, it’s also wise to look at the price-to-book ratio, which compares a company’s market value to its book value. This can give insights into how much investors are paying for the net assets of a company. Additionally, consider the company’s growth prospects, the stability of its earnings, and any potential risks, such as debt levels or market conditions. This might affect its future performance. Valuation is not just about numbers; it’s about understanding the full context in which a company operates and how it compares to others in its sector. So, despite shares being down 14% in the last years, NPI stock could certainly be worth a long-term buy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA 101: Earn $250 Per Month Tax-Free

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for income that lasts? This company can provide you with $3,000 per year, or $250 per month,…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

The High-Yield Dividend Stock Set to Dominate the TSX

| Aditya Raghunath

Key Royalties is a high-dividend TSX stock that can help you begin a steady stream of recurring income at a…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Today

| Andrew Walker

Investors can still find good dividend deals on the TSX.

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Dividend Stocks

The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying these underperforming Canadian stocks could help you earn strong returns on investments in the long run.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $5,000 Per Year in Tax-Free Income

| Andrew Walker

This TFSA strategy can reduce risk and boost yields for income investors.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Ridiculously Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there are two areas primed for massive growth, it's these two. These stocks look incredibly cheap.

Read more »

edit Taxes CRA
Dividend Stocks

Canada Revenue Agency: 3 Essential Tax Breaks Canadians Shouldn’t Overlook

| Andrew Button

You can claim the dividend tax credit if you realize large dividends from First National Financial (TSX:FN) stock in a…

Read more »

Aerial view of a wind farm
Dividend Stocks

This Renewable Energy Giant Could Power Your Portfolio for Decades

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) could be the clean energy stock long-term investors want to consider right now.

Read more »