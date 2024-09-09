Member Login
2 TSX Stocks Ready for Big-Time Earnings Growth: Buy Now?

2 TSX Stocks Ready for Big-Time Earnings Growth: Buy Now?

These two TSX stocks are forecast to deliver solid earnings growth over the next 18 months and trade at a discount to consensus price targets.

Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath
Growing plant shoots on coins

Image source: Getty Images

A company’s earnings growth is a key driver of its stock price. Historically, the majority of companies that have delivered consistent earnings growth over time have generated outsized gains for shareholders. Here are two such TSX stocks that are positioned to drive the bottom line higher, according to consensus estimates. Let’s see if you should invest in these two stocks right now.

Trisura Group stock

Valued at $1.9 billion by market cap, Trisura Group (TSX:TSU) is a specialty insurance company operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses. It offers contract surety bonds, commercial surety bonds, and fiduciary bonds to private companies, governments, and regulatory bodies.

Trisura has grown its revenue and operating income at a stellar pace in recent years. Its sales have increased from $136.7 million in 2019 to $3.07 billion in the last 12 months. In this period, its operating income has risen from $3.7 million to $122.8 million, while the net income has grown from $5.1 million to $89.7 million.

Analysts tracking Trisura stock expect its adjusted earnings to expand from $2.34 per share in 2023 to $3.16 per share in 2025. So, priced at 12.5 times forward earnings, Trisura trades at a cheap valuation. Moreover, Trisura’s free cash flow margin is much higher after excluding non-cash expenses. In the last four quarters, Trisura has reported a free cash flow of $209.5 million, indicating a 7% margin higher than its net income margin of just 3%.

Analysts remain bullish on Trisura stock and expect it to gain almost 50% in the next 12 months.

MDA Space stock

Valued at $1.8 billion by market cap, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems, components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the U.S., and other international markets. It offers geo-intelligence solutions that provide satellite-generation imagery and analytic services to deliver insights in verticals such as national security, climate change, and maritime surveillance. Moreover, MDA provides robotics and space operations that enable space exploration by offering autonomous robots and vision sensors.

MDA Space ended the second quarter (Q2) of 2024 with a backlog of $4.6 billion, an increase of 318% year over year, providing investors with enough revenue visibility, given its sales have totalled $861 million in the last 12 months.

MDA Space’s sales increased 23% year over year to $242 million in Q2, while adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) rose 21% to $48.7 million.

The company raised its full-year revenue guidance to $1.02 billion and $1.06 billion, above the previous guidance of $950 million and $1.05 billion, indicating a 30% growth at the midpoint guidance. Moreover, its EBITDA is forecast at $200 million and $210 million, indicating a margin of 20%. MDA Space continues to invest heavily in capital expenditures, which is forecast between $200 million and $220 million this year.

Analysts tracking the TSX stock expect adjusted earnings to grow from $0.42 per share in 2023 to $0.95 per share in 2025. So, priced at 15 times forward earnings, MDA stock trades at a 20% discount to consensus price target estimates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Trisura Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

