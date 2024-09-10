Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 High-Flying TSX Stocks That Show No Signs of Slowing Down

3 High-Flying TSX Stocks That Show No Signs of Slowing Down

Three high-flying TSX stocks are strong buys for investors looking for outsized gains in 2024 and beyond.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC. He is the founder of Blueprint Financial, a Canadian financial planning company.
Published
| More on:
Happy family father of mother and child daughter launch a kite on nature at sunset

Image source: Getty Images

Canada’s benchmark stock exchange has been resilient despite the bumpy road for most of 2024. Only the communications sector (-4.1%), out of 11 primary sectors, is in the red at the start of September. Moreover, some individual stocks continue to beat the TSX and buck elevated market volatility.

If you’re looking for high flyers, CES Energy Solutions (TSX:CEU), Héroux-Devtek (TSX:HRX), and KITS Eyecare (TSX:KITS) are logical choices.  All three growth stocks show no signs of slowing down and are well-positioned to become big winners this year

Energy

CES Energy, a small-cap stock, outperforms its larger peers in the energy sector. At only $7.62 per share, current investors delight in the 123.2% year-to-date gain on top of the modest 1.6% dividend offer. The $1.8 billion company provides technically advanced consumable chemical solutions to North America’s oil and gas industry.

The record-setting results in Q2 2024 indicate the financial resiliency of CES’ capex-light and asset-light consumable chemicals business model. In the three months ending June 30, 2024, revenue increased 4% to a record $553.2 million versus Q2 2023, while net income jumped 42% year-over-year to $48.1 million.

According to management, the underlying business model generates significant surplus free cash flow (FCF). Strong energy industry fundamentals remain the tailwind for the stock because it supports critical drilling and production activities for oil and natural gas.

Industrial

Héroux-Devtek is a close second to CES Energy in terms of market-beating returns. At $31.35 per share, the industrial stock is up 106.3% year-to-date. Had you invested $15,200 (1,000 shares) at year-end 2023, your money would be almost double or $31,350 today.

The $1.1 billion caters to the aerospace industry, specializing in landing gear, actuation systems, components, and allied services. Despite the inflationary environment, sales have been robust. In Q1 2024, revenue rose 23.7% to $174 million compared to Q1 2023.

In the same quarter, operating and net incomes climbed 159.1% and 216% year-over-year, respectively, to $19.4 million and $12.6 million. Notably, FCF reached $1.2 million from -$20.5 million a year ago. Besides the good quarterly performance, Martin Brassard, President and CEO of Héroux-Devtek, notes the growing civil and defence markets.

Specialty retail

KITS Eyecare flies under the radar but is soaring thus far in 2024. At $11.30 per share (+81.1% year-to-date), the retail stock is up 120.7% from a year ago. The $356.5 million Vancouver-based company is a known vertically integrated eyecare provider. It offers a wide selection of premium eyecare products, such as eyeglasses, sunglasses, progressives, and contact lenses.

The stock’s performance reflects a thriving business. In Q2 2024, revenue increased 26% to a record $37.9 million compared to Q2 2024. KITS reported a $0.2 million net income versus the $1.2 million net loss from a year ago. The glasses business grew more than 41% in the quarter.

Because of strong demand in the last two months and record-breaking sales for the week ending August 31, 2024, KITS expects Q3 revenue to exceed its 32% year-over-year growth rate target.

Big winners

CES Energy Solutions, Héroux-Devtek, and KITS Eyecare have delivered superior returns amid a challenging landscape. There should be no obstacles to outsized gains in 2024 and beyond.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kits Eyecare. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Secure Dividends: How to Turn $10,000 Into Reliable Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks can help you create a secured dividend income portfolio and generate a dividend of about $108 per…

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Dividend Stocks

Fairfax Financial Now Pays $20.29 in Dividends Per Share: Time to Buy the Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, Fairfax comes with a hefty price tag. However, that price tag also comes with a hefty, and safe, dividend!

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income 101: Double Down on This 1 Dividend Stock

| Joey Frenette

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) stock is taking off, but its shares remain way too cheap right here.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Safe Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Dividend stocks like Fortis have the ideal businesses that lend themselves well to providing safe and reliable passive income.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use a TFSA to Earn $300 in Tax-Free Passive Income Each Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want passive income? How about making it tax free? That's what investors can get from picking up this…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Ready for Dividend Hikes in 2024

| Daniel Da Costa

These three top Canadian stocks offer significant dividend growth potential and are highly reliable, making them some of the best…

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

How Canadians Can Make $1,000 Each Month in Retirement

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their high dividend yields, these three monthly paying dividend stocks could help retirees earn $1,000 monthly.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Help Turn $30,000 Into $1,500 Every Year

| Robin Brown

Want to earn $1,500 of extra passive income every year? Check out these quality TSX dividend stocks to add to…

Read more »