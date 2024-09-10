Member Login
Home » Investing » Is Meta Platforms Stock a Buy Now?

Is Meta Platforms Stock a Buy Now?

The tech company has soared in value in the past year and a half.

Posted by
Neil Patel
Neil Patel is a long-term investor focused on finding compounding machines. His investing philosophy is simple: find high-quality companies, don't overpay, and do nothing. He covers companies at the crossroads of the technology, internet, and consumer sectors, as well as the cryptocurrency space.
Published
| More on:
social media scrolling on phone networking

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is undoubtedly a leader in the internet economy. It owns popular social media apps — including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp — used by billions of people across the globe. What its founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has accomplished is truly remarkable.

But is this “Magnificent Seven” stock a good investment for your portfolio right now? Here’s why I believe it is.

Meta’s growth and financials

Meta commands about 18% of the global market for digital advertising sales. According to Grand View Research, that industry is expected to see more than 15% annual revenue growth throughout the rest of the decade. This provides a strong tailwind for the business to continue expanding.

In the past five years, sales climbed at a compound annual rate of 18.3%. Wall Street analysts believe the company’s top line will advance at a yearly pace of 15.3% between 2023 and 2026, a robust outlook.

Management’s strategy involves growing its massive user base and making it more engaged with the company’s family of apps. Besides that, it’s all about monetizing this attention via digital advertisements, which represent 98% of companywide sales.

The business is fully focused on its artificial intelligence (AI) push. It is investing aggressively to build out its network infrastructure and computing power, with $37 billion to $40 billion in spending planned for this year. And the high capital outlays aren’t going to end anytime soon.

“We currently expect significant capital expenditures growth in 2025 as we invest to support our artificial intelligence research and product development efforts,” the chief financial officer said in the latest earnings press release.

Meta’s overarching objective with these investments is to become an even more indispensable tool for its users, whether that’s adding functionality for consumers or boosting advertisers’ ability to better target their audience.

Given that the business is in solid financial shape, it seems to always be on the offensive. Meta posted a stellar 38% operating margin last quarter (the second quarter of 2024, ended June 30). And it garnered $10.9 billion in free cash flow during those three months. The company also has a pristine balance sheet, with a net cash position of about $40 billion.

Are Meta shares overvalued?

Since the start of 2023, Meta’s stock has catapulted 317% higher, driven by a combination of strong financial performance and improving market sentiment. As of this writing, shares trade at a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 25.6, much higher than the multiple of below 10 they had 22 months ago. The market has come back around to appreciating the business.

Prospective investors must be wondering if the current valuation signals an expensive stock. On the one hand, Meta trades at a premium to the overall S&P 500. And it’s slightly more expensive than Alphabet, another digital ad giant.

However, I believe the current P/E is still very compelling. Based on the previously mentioned growth trends, as well as its impressive financial position, Meta is a quality business.

What’s more, the company has one of the widest economic moats in the world, supported by powerful network effects. There are nearly 3.3 billion daily active users on its various social media apps, which makes it almost impossible for a rival service to scale up to this level. Everyone uses Meta’s family of apps because everyone they know does. It’s difficult to envision this dominant position changing anytime soon.

Even after the stock’s impressive run recently, it still looks like a smart buy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Fool contributor Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

GettyImages-1394663007
Tech Stocks

Opinion: These 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Are Recession-Proof

| Adam Spatacco

Technology stocks may be seen as too risky to own during a recession, but I see these companies as exceptions.

Read more »

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Tech Stocks

1 Hidden Catalyst That Could Ignite Shopify Stock

| Chris MacDonald

Here's one key hidden catalyst investors may want to consider that could take Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock on a nice run…

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Stocks Near Lows to Buy Up Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for growth at a great price? These two TSX stocks offer that up in spades. As long as you…

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

3 Promising AI Stocks Cheaper Than NVIDIA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians have cheaper options than the AI king that can deliver superior returns and not pay a foreign income tax.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

| Puja Tayal

The fear of recession has put the stock market in a sell mode. Now is a good time to buy…

Read more »

taiwan semiconductor tsmc fabrication of semiconductor chip wafers_tsmc
Tech Stocks

Why Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Was Pulling Back Today

| Tmfhobo

Shares of TSMC pulled back after growth slowed in August.

Read more »

Nvidia logo at company headquarters
Tech Stocks

2 AI Stocks to Buy in September

| John Ballard

Investors can profit off the burgeoning AI market with these industry leaders.

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Tech Stocks

If You’d Invested $10,000 in Celestica stock in 2014, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Celestica (TSX:CLS) stock has soared 444% in the last decade! But could more be on the way?

Read more »