Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » A Canadian Stock Poised for a Massive Comeback in 2026

A Canadian Stock Poised for a Massive Comeback in 2026

Down 35% from its 52-week high this Canadian stock is poised for a comeback right now.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • CGI stock is down 35% from its 52-week high, creating a rare entry point into one of Canada's most disciplined IT companies.
  • The company posted record Q1 cash from operations of $872 million and a book-to-bill ratio of 110%, signaling strong underlying demand.
  • Management is aggressively buying back stock at current prices, calling CGI "undervalued" and the numbers back that up.

If the software sector sell-off has you rattled, here is a name worth adding to your watchlist: CGI Inc. (TSX:GIB.A).

Valued at a market cap of $21.4 billion, CGI stock is down over 35% from its 52-week high, allowing you to buy the dip. The ongoing sell-off has also raised its dividend yield to 0.7%.

The Canadian tech stock is down from its 52-week high, not because the business is broken, but because investors are painting every IT company with the same “AI disruption” brush.

CGI is not a traditional software vendor. It is an IT services and consulting powerhouse with 50 years of operating history, a +95% client renewal rate, and a balance sheet built for exactly this kind of market environment.

This looks like a classic buy-the-dip opportunity.

stocks climbing green bull market

Source: Getty Images

The AI-powered sell-off is an opportunity

The broader software sector has been hammered in 2026. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF is down about 27% from its recent high, deep into bear-market territory.

Investors are worried that AI can erode demand for traditional software licenses and IT workflows. However, CGI does not sell software subscriptions that AI could replace overnight.

The company manages complex IT environments, modernizes legacy systems, and helps governments and large enterprises figure out how to deploy AI in the real world.

  • In the fiscal first quarter (Q1) of 2026 (ended in December), CGI reported revenue of $4.1 billion, an increase of 7.7% year over year.
  • It reported $4.5 billion in bookings, ending Q1 with a book-to-bill ratio of 110%.
  • On a trailing 12-month basis, total bookings reached nearly $18 billion, up 12% from the year before.
  • With $31.3 billion in backlog, CGI offers significant revenue visibility for shareholders while driving bottom-line growth.

CGI’s board renewed its share-buyback program, authorizing the repurchase of up to 19 million shares through February 2027. The company spent $577 million on buybacks in Q1, and CFO Steve Perron explained: “At current share price levels, we expect to remain very active in our repurchase program.”

Is AI a tailwind for this TSX dividend stock?

CGI is selling AI adoption services to the world’s largest enterprises and governments.

The management noted that the pipeline of systems integration and consulting opportunities in advanced stages is up more than 40% year over year.

  • Managed services bookings are up 16% on a trailing 12-month basis.
  • The government pipeline alone is up 30% compared to this time last year.
  • Approximately 40% of CGI’s consultants now have expertise in advanced AI, double the number from a year ago.
  • The company recently signed multiyear go-to-market alliances with both Google Cloud and OpenAI to help enterprise clients deploy AI securely and at scale.

Analysts forecast the TSX stock to expand earnings from $8.95 per share in fiscal 2026 to $12.64 per share in 2030. If the tech stock is priced at 15 times forward earnings, which is similar to its 12-month average, it should gain 90% over the next 40 months.

CGI has navigated every major technology cycle for 50 years, from outsourcing to cloud to cybersecurity and now to AI. Each wave created more demand for what CGI does best: helping large, complex organizations modernize and operate their IT.

At 35% off its highs, with record cash flow, growing bookings, and management buying shares hand over fist, CGI is a top stock to own in March 2026.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet and CGI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Telus Stock at $18?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Telus stock is trading at $18, raising questions about its dividend, valuation, and long‑term upside for Canadian investors.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two top TSX stocks can form a dual-engine and turn $100,000 into $1 million over a longer time horizon.

Read more »

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Stock I’d Happily Hold in a TFSA Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

MDA Space is a mid-cap Canadian stock that continues to grow at a steady pace making it a top TFSA…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Tech Stocks

Got $1,000? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money

| Puja Tayal

Get insights into the growth potential of Topicus.com and other AI-related stocks. Invest for a brighter financial future.

Read more »

semiconductor chip etching
Tech Stocks

A Leading Tech Stock to Buy in 2026

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock stands out as a tech titan that's shaping up to be a big bargain buy in tech.

Read more »

Canadian investor contemplating U.S. stocks with multiple doors to choose from.
Dividend Stocks

Canadians Adding U.S. Stocks Right Now: Here’s 1 to Avoid and 1 to Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Steer clear of hype-driven turnarounds in favor of steady, cash-generating businesses with pricing power.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Tech Stocks

Nvidia Stock Is Interesting, But Here’s What I’d Buy Instead

| Joey Frenette

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock looks like a bigger bargain in early March.

Read more »

athlete ties shoes before starting to exercise
Dividend Stocks

Chasing Passive Income? These 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Yield 9% and Can Back It Up

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

High yields look scary until you separate “cash flow coverage” from “headline yield,” and these two TSX names show both…

Read more »