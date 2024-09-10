Secure Dividends: How to Turn $10,000 Into Reliable Passive Income

These Canadian stocks can help you create a secured dividend income portfolio and generate a dividend of about $108 per quarter.

Creating a passive-income stream can boost your financials by providing an alternative source of income. High-quality dividend stocks are a top choice for investors looking to build a secure passive-income stream. These fundamentally strong companies have the potential to maintain and even increase payouts consistently, regardless of market conditions.

With this background, let’s discuss top Canadian stocks that could turn $10,000 into a reliable passive-income stream. These companies have resilient business models and a track record of growing earnings, making them ideal candidates for stable dividend payouts.

Fortis

When it comes to earning secure dividends, shares of the Canadian utility giant Fortis (TSX:FTS) should be on your radar. Known for its steady dividend increases, the regulated electric utility company has rewarded its shareholders through decades, thanks to its predictable cash flow and consistent earnings growth.

Fortis has an impressive track record, increasing its dividends for 50 consecutive years. The company’s payouts are backed by a low-risk business model and a growing rate base, which helps it generate strong earnings. This reliable performance ensures that its dividend distributions are well-covered and stable.

Looking ahead, Fortis plans to continue expanding its low-risk operations with a $25 billion capital-investment plan. The company projects a 6.3% increase in its rate base through 2028, which will boost earnings and support even higher dividends. Fortis is also poised to benefit from investments in its transmission infrastructure and its commitment to transitioning toward cleaner energy.

With its solid earnings base, Fortis expects to grow its dividend by 4-6% annually through 2028. The company’s current dividend-payout ratio of approximately 74% is sustainable, making it a long-term secure choice for dividend investors. Plus, Fortis offers an attractive dividend yield of 3.9% at its current market price.

Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is another reliable stock that could turn your investment into a reliable passive income stream. Notably, the top Canadian banks, including TD, are known for their long history of solid and consistent dividend payments, making them a go-to option for income-focused investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank, in particular, stands out among its peers with an impressive track record of paying dividends for an incredible 167 years. Even more remarkable is its dividend-growth rate. It has increased its dividend at an average annual rate of 10% since 1998, the highest among its peers, making it a top pick for those seeking steady returns.

The bank’s payout ratio sits at a conservative 40-50%. This low payout ratio indicates that its future dividend payments are sustainable, giving investors peace of mind that their passive income will continue to flow in the years to come.

TD’s distributions are supported by its high-quality assets, diversified revenue streams, and strong emphasis on operational efficiency. These factors drive its earnings and support higher dividend payments. Moreover, its growing loan volumes, stable deposit base, and robust balance sheet position it well to weather economic challenges while maintaining its solid credit quality.

Additionally, TD’s focus on strategic acquisitions is expected to further enhance its earnings, paving the way for even higher dividend payouts in the future. With a current dividend yield of 4.9%, TD offers an attractive opportunity for investors seeking dependable income.

Bottom line

Fortis and Toronto-Dominion Bank stocks are reliable investments to earn stress-free passive income. A $10,000 investment distributed equally in these two stocks can help you create a secured dividend income portfolio and generate a dividend of about $108 per quarter.