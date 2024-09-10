Member Login
Home » Investing » What’s the Best Way to Invest in Stocks Without Any Experience? Start With This ETF

What’s the Best Way to Invest in Stocks Without Any Experience? Start With This ETF

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSX:ZLB) is a great ETF for new investors amid rocky times.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
exchange-traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

Many beginner investors are probably wondering if they should jump into the deep end of the investment waters right off the bat by starting a brokerage account so that they can pick and choose their own stocks. Indeed, self-guided investing can be a great way to minimize investment fees and other expenses relative to investing in mutual funds.

Undoubtedly, taking command of your own stock portfolio may not just lead to solid results over the long run. Still, it can help you learn more about financial markets and how to manage risk in an appropriate manner.

Further, you can understand just how much risk you’ll be able to handle as the market swings come your way over the years. Indeed, the thought of market corrections, crashes, and bear markets is enough to keep new investors seated on the sidelines. However, I think that such selloffs should not be avoided.

Rather, they should be expected. And investors should know how to hang on and react as the market heads south. If you’re investing for retirement, the fact of the matter is the market is going to have its rough rides. And you will have to know how to ride them out rather than seeking to evade them.

Getting started investing amid market turbulence

With the right mindset and temperament, every new investor can do well in markets over time. But if you’re just starting out, it may make more sense to take baby steps than construct a portfolio from scratch, especially if you’re dealing with a smaller sum to put to work. Indeed, that’s where certain exchange-traded funds (ETFs) come into play. In this piece, we’ll look at one attractive ETF that I view as cheaper and perhaps even better constructed than most mutual funds out there right now.

As you learn and grow as an investor, you may find it worthwhile to move on from ETFs to stock selection. That said, if you’re not fully invested in learning (pardon the pun) and furthering your investment knowledge, it’s okay to stick with ETFs. And for most, a mix of ETFs, stocks, real estate investment trusts, and other securities makes a lot of sense.

ETFs can form a large portion of your portfolio, given the instant diversification benefits and the low fees they command. And let’s not forget that you can save a lot in trading commissions if you’re a new investor with a smaller sum (let’s say $3,000 or less) to spread across several securities.

The ZLB: One of my favourite BMO ETFs to tame volatility

Enter BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSX:ZLB), a low-cost way to deal with a more volatile market, recession risks, and numerous other unknowns that could have investors biting their nails. Indeed, the ZLB is a very interesting ETF that was built to perform in smooth, upward bull markets and those wobbly, choppy ones.

Of course, no ETF will be 100% secure from all market rumbles. At the end of the day, no equity-based ETF is immune from market risks entirely. That said, I think the ZLB does a fantastic job of curating some of the best low-beta (meaning less correlation to the market) stocks that can grow steadily over extended periods of time.

Even as the tech trade wobbles and drags down the S&P 500 and the TSX Index, the ZLB has been relatively little moved. In fact, it’s at a new all-time high right now after surging close to 18% in the past year. Despite the run, I still view the name as an excellent value for investors looking to start today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

rising arrow with flames
Dividend Stocks

The 8.8 Percent Dividend Stock Set to Dominate the TSX

| Adam Othman

Choosing the right high-yield stock with stable financials can help you develop or improve a generous passive-income portfolio.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Under-$50 New Investors Can Buy Confidently

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian companies can consistently deliver profitable growth, offer regular dividends, and have promising growth potential.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

Some of the Best TSX Stocks to Buy in September

| Demetris Afxentiou

Contrary to what many believe, the market is full of great options to buy in September. Here's a look at…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Stocks Down 31% and 33% to Buy Right Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Cameco (TSX:CCO) stock is primed for a strong recovery into 2025, while analysts tip this beaten-down Canadian artificial intelligence stock…

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: How to Boost Your CPP Pension

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in quality dividend stocks with a growing payout, such as American Tower should help you deliver outsized gains in…

Read more »

taiwan semiconductor tsmc fabrication of semiconductor chip wafers_tsmc
Tech Stocks

Why Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Was Pulling Back Today

| Tmfhobo

Shares of TSMC pulled back after growth slowed in August.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $500/Month in Canada

| Kay Ng

By strategically investing in high-yield stocks through your TFSA, you can work towards generating passive income of $500/month.

Read more »

Nvidia logo at company headquarters
Tech Stocks

2 AI Stocks to Buy in September

| John Ballard

Investors can profit off the burgeoning AI market with these industry leaders.

Read more »