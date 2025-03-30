Member Login
Home » Investing » Tariff Troubles: How Canadian Investors Can Weather the Storm

Tariff Troubles: How Canadian Investors Can Weather the Storm

This market is going bananas over tariffs, but there’s one area of the market that can still protect your investments.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
man touches brain to show a good idea

Source: Getty Images

Trade tensions are back in the spotlight, and Canadian investors are feeling the pressure. New tariffs between Canada and the United States have raised concerns about economic growth, industry challenges, and overall market stability. For investors, these moments of uncertainty often bring opportunities. One option that stands out is Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX), a company that has historically performed well in times of economic instability.

Going for gold

Earlier this year, the United States announced a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico. A separate 10% tariff was placed on Canadian energy exports, justified as a national security measure. Canada quickly responded with $29.8 billion in countermeasures, applying equivalent tariffs on a wide range of U.S. goods. These moves have already impacted trade relations, economic forecasts, and currency markets, with both countries seeing downward revisions in their projected growth rates.

Canada’s economy is particularly vulnerable in this situation. Many key industries, including steel, aluminum, and agriculture, rely heavily on exports to the U.S. Higher costs and lower demand from American buyers could lead to job losses, reduced business investments, and slower economic growth. The Canadian dollar has weakened in response, making imports more expensive and contributing to rising costs for consumers.

For investors looking to weather this storm, gold has historically been a strong hedge against uncertainty. Barrick Gold, one of the world’s largest gold mining companies, could be an ideal stock to consider. Gold prices tend to rise when economic conditions become uncertain, and Barrick’s global operations allow it to capitalize on strong market demand.

Barrick could be best

Barrick’s recent earnings reinforce its strength. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the company reported net earnings of $996 million, or $0.57 per share. This was a significant increase from previous quarters and highlighted its ability to generate strong cash flow despite broader market challenges. With stable operations, low production costs, and a history of navigating economic volatility, Barrick is in a strong position.

Gold remains an attractive asset when markets face stress. Trade wars, currency fluctuations, and inflation fears often drive investors toward safe-haven assets, and gold tends to be a preferred choice. Barrick’s extensive mining operations, strong balance sheet, and ability to adapt to market changes make it a standout option for those looking to hedge against the current tariff-driven uncertainty.

Investing always comes with risks, and gold is no exception. While it often performs well in economic downturns, its price is influenced by global demand, interest rates, and central bank policies. Barrick’s business, though well-run, is still subject to potential challenges such as regulatory changes and operational disruptions. Investors should weigh these factors carefully when considering adding gold stocks to their portfolios.

Bottom line

The latest round of tariffs may create economic turbulence, but it also presents opportunities for investors willing to adapt. As traditional industries struggle with increased costs and restricted trade, alternative assets like gold offer stability. Barrick Gold’s recent earnings and long-standing reputation in the industry suggest it could be a smart addition for those looking to navigate uncertain times. Making informed investment choices in moments like these can help ensure financial security despite broader market disruptions.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

