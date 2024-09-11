Member Login
Home » Investing » Got $1,000? Buy These Top Canadian Growth Stocks Now

Got $1,000? Buy These Top Canadian Growth Stocks Now

These three growth stocks could deliver superior returns over the next three years.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
grow money, wealth build

Image source: Getty Images

Growth stocks will have the potential to grow their financials above the industry average, thus delivering superior returns. Given their growth potential, investors are ready to pay a premium to own these stocks. So, growth stocks trade at a higher valuation, thus making them riskier. However, investors with higher risk tolerance abilities and longer investment horizons can buy these three stocks to earn superior returns.

WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) develops products and services to support healthcare professionals in delivering positive patient outcomes. The digitization of patient records, increased usage of software solutions in the healthcare sector, and rising adoption of virtual healthcare services have expanded the company’s addressable market. The company continues to launch new products and invest in artificial intelligence to develop innovative products and tools to expand its market share.

Further, it has partnered with Microsoft to expand digital healthcare services across North America. Its growing patient visits and continued acquisitions could support its growth in the coming quarters. Further, the company’s profitability has been improving due to the adoption of its comprehensive cost-cutting program last year. Also, it repaid $14 million of debt in the second quarter, lowering its leverage ratio to 2.67.

Amid these growth initiatives, WELL Health’s management has projected its 2024 revenue and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) to grow by 26.3% and 12.4%, respectively. Despite its healthy growth prospects, the company trades at one times analysts’ projected sales for the next four quarters, making it an excellent buy.

Docebo

Docebo (TSX:DCBO) offers an end-to-end learning platform to organizations worldwide. With the growing adoption of digital learning tools, the learning management solution (LMS) market is growing at a healthier rate, thus expanding the company’s addressable market. Meanwhile, the company continues introducing innovative features that could expand its customer base.

Docebo has adopted several growth initiatives to grow its business in enterprise, OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), and government segments. Further, around 81% of its clients have signed long-term agreements, which would stabilize its financials. Meanwhile, the company’s management had raised its 2024 guidance after reporting its second-quarter earnings. The management projects its top line to grow 18-19% while its adjusted EBITDA margin could come between 15-15.5%, a substantial improvement from 9% in 2023. Given its healthy growth prospects and improving profitability, I believe Docebo could deliver superior returns over the next three years.

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) has grown its top line and diluted EPS (earnings per share) at an annualized rate of 20.2% and 28.1% for the last five years. Continuing its uptrend, the company’s revenue and adjusted EPS have grown by 25% and 24% in the first two quarters of this year. It funded $1.51 billion of loan originations during the period, expanding its loan portfolio to $4.14 billion.

Meanwhile, goeasy continues to introduce new products, expand its distribution channels, and invest in strengthening its digital infrastructure, which could continue to grow its loan portfolios. Further, the falling interest rates could boost economic activities and drive loan demand, thus benefiting the company. The subprime lender has adopted next-generation credit models and tightened its underwriting and income verification processes, which could lower its business risks and drive profitability.

Moreover, goeasy has raised its dividend at an annualized rate of 30% for the previous 10 years, while its forward yield currently stands at 2.6%. Given its healthy growth prospects, solid financials, and consistent dividend growth, I am bullish on goeasy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Docebo and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Investing

If You’d Invested $1,000 in Dollarama Stock in 2010, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's how much money you could have made investing in Dollarama stock, one of the best growth stocks in Canada…

Read more »

A miner down a mine shaft
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Canadian Mining Stock to Buy Immediately and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for an entry point to mining stocks without the risk? Consider this streaming stock that offers it…

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Stocks Poised to Have a Sizzling September

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two TSX stocks are primed for a strong end to the summer with earnings on the way. And now…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Stocks With Dividend-Growth Potential

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have solid dividend-growth potential and can enhance your overall returns in the upcoming years.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 8.9% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock currently offers a substantial 8.8% dividend yield, making it a top choice for investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Top TSX Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $1,000

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of top Canadian stocks to buy on the market. Here are two options to consider buying right…

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Tech Stocks

Apple Stock vs. Shopify Shares: Which Is a Better Buy for TFSA Growth Investors?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and another tech stock are worth buying on the way down.

Read more »

Canadian flag
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Canadian Stocks That Offer up to 15% Dividend Yields!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks don't just offer cheap prices but also superbly high dividend yields.

Read more »