How to Turn Your TFSA Into a Gold Mine Starting With $10,000

Here are two low-cost ETFs that can help your TFSA compound steadily over the long term.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
TFSA and coins

Image source: Getty Images

Consider yourself lucky as a Canadian investor – our Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) offers flexibility and benefits that far exceed those of U.S. accounts like the Roth IRA, which comes with stricter withdrawal rules and penalties.

If you have TFSA room or spare cash to deploy, it’s crucial to make wise investment choices. Aim for assets that promise steady, long-term compounding rather than volatile, speculative investments like junior miners, penny stocks, or meme stocks.

To transform your TFSA into a true financial powerhouse with just $10,000, here are two exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that every Canadian investor should consider.

U.S. dividends

The first ETF I like for a core TFSA holding is the Vanguard U.S. Dividend Appreciation Index ETF (TSX:VGG).

Now, this ETF isn’t focused on providing a high dividend yield – it currently pays only 1.3%, which isn’t going to satisfy any income investors.

But if you’re skipping over VGG because of that low yield, you’re missing the bigger picture. Over the last 10 years, VGG has compounded at an impressive 13.7% with dividends reinvested. How? It’s all about the ETF’s methodology.

VGG tracks an index that screens for companies with at least 10 years of consecutive dividend growth. It then eliminates the top 25% highest-yielding stocks to avoid “yield traps” – companies that may offer high dividends but are at risk of cutting them.

The result is a portfolio of just over 330 high-quality, blue-chip U.S. stocks, many of which you likely recognize.

Canadian dividends

I think the perfect complement to VGG in a TFSA is the Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY).

Why pair them? Well, VGG focuses on U.S. dividend growth stocks, while VDY zeroes in on Canadian high dividend yield stocks. They go together like bread and butter.

VDY is ideal if you’re aiming for high tax-free dividend income – currently yielding 4.5%. This yield can be withdrawn tax-free from your TFSA for passive income, or reinvested to compound growth.

With dividends reinvested, VDY has returned an annualized 7.7% over the last 10 years, but has outperformed the S&P/TSX 60 Index since its inception.

The top holdings in VDY’s portfolio are likely familiar to most Canadian investors – a robust collection of Canada’s largest banks, lifecos, and energy companies.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

