Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, September 11

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, September 11

The U.S. consumer inflation report for August will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Despite starting the week on a strong note, Canadian stocks took another dip on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of key inflation data releases from the United States. After declining by as much as 236 points in intraday trading, the S&P/TSX Composite Index staged a recovery during the session to settle at 23,003, down 24 points from its previous closing.

Along with weakness in consumer cyclical stocks, shares of energy companies fell sharply after West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures prices plunged to their lowest level in over a year. Nevertheless, notable gains in other market sectors, such as mining, real estate, and healthcare, restricted the TSX benchmark’s losses.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Methanex, Precision Drilling, Canadian Natural Resources, and Suncor Energy were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, slipping by at least 3.2% each.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) also slipped by 1.4% to $76.84 per share after news reports suggested that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) may investigate a potential merger between Japan’s Seven & i Holdings and Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Last month, Couche-Tard acknowledged submitting a friendly, non-binding proposal to Japan’s Seven & i Holdings to reach a mutually beneficial transaction. However, on September 8, the Canadian company confirmed that Seven & i has declined to engage in these acquisition talks. Nevertheless, Couche-Tard still showed confidence in the strategic and financial benefits a merger could bring, including expanding the 7-Eleven brand globally. Despite the broader market optimism, ATD stock has fallen nearly 7% over the last six months.

On the flip side, Kinross Gold, Energy Fuels, SSR Mining, and New Gold climbed by at least 4.6% each, making them the day’s top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy, Cenovus Energy, Enbridge, and Toronto-Dominion Bank were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Crude oil and metals prices were trading on a bullish note early Wednesday morning, pointing to a slightly higher opening for the commodity-heavy main TSX index today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will closely monitor the latest U.S. consumer inflation report, which could give further direction to stocks.

On the corporate events front, TSX-listed companies Dollarama and Transcontinental will announce their latest quarterly financial results on September 11.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, Methanex, and Transcontinental. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, September 10

| Jitendra Parashar

The Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem’s speech and press conference will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Stock Market

2 TSX Stocks Ready for Big-Time Earnings Growth: Buy Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

These two TSX stocks are forecast to deliver solid earnings growth over the next 18 months and trade at a…

Read more »

Stock Market

3 Profitable TSX Stocks to Buy in September

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in highly profitable TSX stocks such as TMX and Canadian Pacific Kansas can help you beat the broader markets…

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Stock Market

CNR vs CP: Which Canadian Railway Stock Wins?

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific are two top TSX stocks that have delivered market-beating returns to shareholders.

Read more »

Stock Market

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Quality growth stocks such as Kraken and TerraVest are flying under the radar. Here's why I'm bullish on the two…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, September 9

| Jitendra Parashar

After rising for four consecutive weeks, the TSX Composite benchmark slipped 2.4% last week as the recent U.S. jobs report…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, September 6

| Jitendra Parashar

The important jobs data from the United States and Canada could give further direction to TSX stocks today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, September 5

| Jitendra Parashar

In addition to the Bank of Canada’s recent rate cut decision, more economic releases from the United States could keep…

Read more »