Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

These two TSX stocks are some of the best companies in Canada and offer plenty of growth potential, making them top picks to consider today.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background

Image source: Getty Images

With interest rates beginning to decline and policymakers hoping for a soft landing, there’s renewed optimism that a bull market could be on the horizon, making now the ideal time to find high-quality growth stocks.

However, as is always the case, no matter what the economic environment is, it’s essential to find growth stocks with years of potential that you can buy and hold for a decade or more.

Typically, the longer a stock’s growth potential, the higher its quality and the more resistant it will be to bumps in the road and changing economic and market environments. Furthermore, when you give yourself a lengthy investment timeline, you naturally help mitigate any potential short-term risks or volatility.

So, with that in mind, if you’re looking to find high-quality growth stocks to add to your portfolio today and hold for the next 10 years, here are two of the top picks on the TSX.

One of the best and most consistent stocks on the TSX

If you’re looking for a high-quality growth stock to buy today and confidently hold for the next 10 years, goeasy (TSX:GSY) is certainly one of the best to consider.

The specialty finance stock has grown its business rapidly for years now while consistently managing its risk, leading to significant returns for shareholders. The best part is that even after its unbelievable growth, especially in the last five years, goeasy still has a market cap of just $3 billion, giving it a massive runway to continue growing.

To give you an idea of how impressive and consistent goeasy’s growth has been, in the last five years, its revenue has increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9%. Furthermore, its normalized earnings per share (EPS) have increased at a CAGR of 31.9%.

It’s also worth noting that goeasy’s consistent growth in both revenue and profitability continued throughout the pandemic and the slowing economic environment we’ve seen over the last few years.

Furthermore, since it consistently manages its risk well and keeps its charge-off rates within its target range, its margins have constantly improved, which has led to unbelievable growth in its normalized EPS.

This incredible execution by goeasy has led to massive returns for shareholders with the growth stock up by 211% in the last five years. Plus, when you factor in dividends, which also increase significantly each year, the total return shareholders have earned over the last five years is north of 279%.

It’s also worth noting that goeasy trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 9.5 times today, which is below its five-year average of 10.5 times. In addition, analysts expect another 19.3% increase in normalized EPS this year and a 20.9% increase in normalized EPS next year.

So, not only is goeasy trading at a reasonable price, but it continues to have plenty of prospects for growth, making it one of the best stocks you can buy today.

A reliable defensive growth stock

Another excellent growth stock to buy now that you can have confidence holding for years is GFL Environmental (TSX:GFL).

Although GFL is a much larger stock and won’t offer the same explosive growth potential as goeasy, it’s also a much more reliable stock, given the defensive nature of its business.

As one of North America’s largest waste management and environmental services companies, GFL provides highly recession-proof essential operations. It’s the perfect business model for a growth-by-acquisition business, which is exactly why it continues to offer so much potential for investors.

First, its revenue is expected to continue increasing consistently. In fact, analysts estimate GFL’s revenue will grow by 5.5% this year and 6.9% next year. More importantly, though, its operating margins are also expected to increase consistently, which is unsurprising for a growth-by-acquisition stock that continues to scale its business.

Analysts estimate that its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) will increase by 11.9% this year and another 10.7% this year, considerably outpacing the growth in revenue.

So, if you’re looking for a reliable growth stock you can buy now and have confidence in holding for years to come, GFL is easily one of the best in Canada.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in goeasy. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Lightspeed Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Sneha Nahata

Lightspeed stock has lost substantial value so far this year. Nonetheless, there are solid reasons to buy this tech stock.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

Forget the Magnificent 7: Buy the Top-Notch 2!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While the Magnificent 7 look, well, pretty magnificent, there are two others investors may want to consider instead.

Read more »

Investing

The Top Canadian REITS to Buy in September

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three Canadian REITs to buy for investors looking for long-term and liquid exposure to real estate right now.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Gems to Buy as Bank of Canada Cuts Interest Rates

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why top TSX stocks such as Slate Grocery should benefit from a lower interest rate environment in the next…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

Earn $100 Monthly With $17,500 in These 3 TSX Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yielding, monthly-paying dividend stocks could deliver a stable monthly payout.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Million-Dollar TFSA? 1 Way to Win That Wealth!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking to get that million-dollar TFSA? It's not as hard as you might think, especially with a REIT…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,470.68 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to start creating massive passive income, this dividend stock is sure to get you there, especially when…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

Is It Too Late to Buy Fortis Stock Now?

| Kay Ng

Fortis stock is driven by a quality business, making it a valuable addition to a diversified portfolio, at the right…

Read more »