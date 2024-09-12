Member Login
Million-Dollar TFSA? 1 Way to Win That Wealth!

Are you looking to get that million-dollar TFSA? It’s not as hard as you might think, especially with a REIT on your side.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
financial freedom sign

Image source: Getty Images

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can be a fantastic tool for growing your savings to a million dollars for those seeking the highest number of all. That’s because it allows your investments to grow tax-free! Whether you’re investing in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), or other options, all the gains stay inside your account without the taxman knocking.

Plus, any withdrawals are tax-free, too, so when you hit that million-dollar mark, you can enjoy it all! With consistent contributions, smart investing, and time on your side, the TFSA can be your secret weapon for reaching that financial milestone.

Getting started

Getting started on a million-dollar TFSA journey is easier than you might think! First, you’ll want to maximize your annual contribution, which is currently $7,000 for 2024. If you’ve never contributed before, your total room could be as much as $95,000. That’s a lot of potential tax-free growth! Even if you can’t hit the max every year, start small and automate your contributions to stay consistent. Every little bit adds up, and your future self will thank you for being diligent.

Next, consider investing in stocks, ETFs, or dividend-paying companies that have a track record of solid returns. The power of compound growth is your best friend here, so the earlier you start, the better! Diversify your portfolio to spread risk and keep a long-term perspective. Don’t stress about market ups and downs. It’s the long game that counts when it comes to reaching that million-dollar milestone. Keep contributing, stay patient, and let your investments work their magic!

The game plan

Before diving into your million-dollar TFSA journey, it’s important to have a game plan. First off, make sure you understand your risk tolerance. Some investments, like stocks or ETFs, have the potential for big returns, but they also come with ups and downs. If you’re not comfortable with market swings, you might want to balance your portfolio with a mix of safer options, like bonds or Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GIC). It’s all about knowing what feels right for you and your financial goals. Also, ensure you’re comfortable with the time horizon. Building a million-dollar TFSA takes time, so patience is key!

Another big thing to consider is consistency. Hitting that million-dollar mark won’t happen overnight, but regular contributions make all the difference. Try to automate your savings if you can, and contribute the maximum yearly amount when possible. And don’t forget, while the TFSA gives you incredible tax advantages, you’ll still need to keep an eye on your account to adjust your strategy as needed. Maybe you’ll want to reinvest dividends or shift your focus as markets change. A flexible, steady approach will help you stay on track!

A great starting point

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:APR.UN) is a great option for investors looking for a steady, income-generating investment on the TSX. Offering a forward annual dividend yield of 6.83% at writing, it’s an appealing choice for dividend seekers. APR.UN primarily focuses on owning and managing automotive dealership properties, which tend to generate stable cash flows due to long-term lease agreements. Plus, with a price-to-book ratio of 0.86, it’s trading at a slight discount compared to its book value, making it potentially undervalued.

On top of that, the company boasts a healthy payout ratio of 53%, ensuring that the dividends are sustainable while still leaving room for growth. The company’s profitability metrics are impressive, with a profit margin of 76.2% and quarterly earnings growth of 78.5% year over year. With a solid balance sheet and a strong presence in a niche market, APR.UN offers a great mix of income and stability for long-term investors looking to add a real estate investment trust to their portfolios.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

