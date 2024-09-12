Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, September 12

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, September 12

An overnight rally in commodity prices could extend gains in the TSX index into today’s session as investors watch the U.S. wholesale inflation report.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Surging commodity prices and rate cut hopes lifted the Canadian stock market on Wednesday, even though mixed U.S. consumer inflation data dimmed expectations for a major reduction in rates in the near term. The S&P/TSX Composite Index inched up by 208 points, or 0.9%, to 23,211, closing its highest level so far in September.

While all key sectors ended the session with gains, the market optimism was mainly driven by a strong rally in consumer cyclical, technology, and healthcare stocks.

In August 2024, the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) ticked up by 0.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis, matching the increase seen in July. The core CPI, excluding food and energy, registered a 0.3% increase last month, with a rise in shelter, airline fares, motor vehicle insurance, education, and apparel.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) was the top-performing TSX stock for the day, as it jumped by 8.2% to $135.53 per share after its latest quarterly earnings report came out. In the quarter ended in July 2024, the Mont-Royal-based value retailer’s total revenue rose 7.4% from a year ago to $1.6 billion, supported by new store openings and a 4.7% growth in comparable store sales.

In addition, lower logistics costs and efficient operations helped Dollarama post a strong 18.6% year-over-year increase in its adjusted quarterly earnings to $1.02 per share, exceeding Street analysts’ expectations. On a year-to-date basis, Dollarama stock is now up 42%.

First Majestic Silver, Energy Fuels, and First Quantum Minerals were also among the session’s top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each climbing by at least 6.6%.

In contrast, Parex Resources, International Petroleum, and Mattr slipped by at least 2% each, making them the day’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, Suncor Energy, Pembina Pipeline, and Manulife Financial were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board were bullish early Thursday morning. This could extend gains in the TSX index into today’s session as rising oil and metal prices are likely to continue supporting the mining and energy stocks.

Although no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will closely monitor the important monthly wholesale inflation and weekly jobless claims data from the United States this morning, which could guide the broader market sentiments.

On the corporate events side, the TSX-listed Empire Company will announce its latest quarterly results on September 12.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, International Petroleum, Parex Resources, and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, September 11

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. consumer inflation report for August will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, September 10

| Jitendra Parashar

The Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem’s speech and press conference will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Stock Market

2 TSX Stocks Ready for Big-Time Earnings Growth: Buy Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

These two TSX stocks are forecast to deliver solid earnings growth over the next 18 months and trade at a…

Read more »

Stock Market

3 Profitable TSX Stocks to Buy in September

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in highly profitable TSX stocks such as TMX and Canadian Pacific Kansas can help you beat the broader markets…

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Stock Market

CNR vs CP: Which Canadian Railway Stock Wins?

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific are two top TSX stocks that have delivered market-beating returns to shareholders.

Read more »

Stock Market

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Quality growth stocks such as Kraken and TerraVest are flying under the radar. Here's why I'm bullish on the two…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, September 9

| Jitendra Parashar

After rising for four consecutive weeks, the TSX Composite benchmark slipped 2.4% last week as the recent U.S. jobs report…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, September 6

| Jitendra Parashar

The important jobs data from the United States and Canada could give further direction to TSX stocks today.

Read more »