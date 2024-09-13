Member Login
Want Riches Right Now? Get In on This Income Stock

If you want riches, you need stocks that can get you there. This one stock offers the returns and dividends for decades of rewards.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Income stocks offer a fantastic opportunity for investors looking to grow wealth steadily over time. By reinvesting dividends, investors can benefit from the power of compounding. For example, over 10 years, a stock yielding 5% with dividends reinvested can grow your investment by over 60%, even without stock price appreciation!

Moreover, companies paying regular dividends are often financially stable, adding an extra layer of security. For those seeking both steady income and long-term growth, income stocks can turn into a wealth-building machine!

What to look for

A great income stock is all about consistency and reliability. These stocks are typically from companies with strong financials, a proven track record of steady earnings, and a commitment to paying dividends. Think of companies in sectors like utilities, telecommunications, or consumer staples, where demand is stable regardless of the economic cycle. A good income stock offers a solid dividend yield, usually between 3% and 6%. This provides investors with regular income while also maintaining a reasonable payout ratio, ensuring dividends remain sustainable.

What truly sets a top-notch income stock apart is its ability to grow dividends over time. Dividend growth not only keeps pace with inflation. It also allows your investment to snowball over the years. When a company consistently raises its dividends, it’s a signal of financial health and confidence in future earnings. So, you’re not just getting a steady paycheque from your investment but one that increases year after year — thus turning a good income stock into a great long-term wealth generator.

The best sectors

When it comes to safe but high-growth sectors for dividend-growth income stocks, utilities and consumer staples are often at the top of the list. These sectors are known for being stable, as they provide essential services and products that people need, regardless of economic conditions. Companies in these sectors often generate steady cash flow, allowing them to pay consistent dividends — all while also having the financial muscle to grow those payouts over time. For example, utility companies are often regulated. This provides them with predictable revenue, making them a solid option for those seeking safety in dividend income.

On the higher-growth side, sectors like technology and healthcare offer great opportunities for investors looking to maximize their wealth. These sectors are innovation-driven and tend to experience rapid expansion. This can lead to significant capital appreciation along with dividend growth. Some companies in these sectors, like established tech giants or pharmaceutical firms, have started to pay attractive dividends as their businesses mature. These companies offer the best of both worlds: dividend income today and a strong potential for future growth as the sectors themselves continue to evolve.

The best of the best

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) on the TSX today is an excellent opportunity for investors seeking both stability and growth. The company reported a 21% revenue increase in the second quarter of 2024, driven primarily by its strategic acquisitions. With total revenues reaching $2.468 billion and net income up 71%, CSU has demonstrated its ability to consistently deliver strong financial results. Its focus on acquiring software businesses in diverse industries has allowed the company to tap into new revenue streams. All while maintaining an impressive 2% organic growth rate. This mix of acquisition-driven expansion and organic growth makes CSU a solid long-term investment option.

Plus, Constellation Software’s strong cash flow generation adds to its appeal. In the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, cash flows from operations increased by 116%, reaching $265 million. This boost in free cash flow (FCF) allows CSU to reinvest in more acquisitions and return value to shareholders through dividends. With a current annual dividend of $5.49 per share and a payout ratio of just 13.05%, CSU offers not only growth potential but a reliable income stream. For investors looking to get in on a high-performing tech stock, CSU’s consistent performance and expanding portfolio make it a great choice on the TSX.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

