Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Dividend Powerhouses: Top Canadian Stocks to Enhance Your Portfolio

Dividend Powerhouses: Top Canadian Stocks to Enhance Your Portfolio

Three TSX dividend powerhouses are the top options for Canadians looking to enhance their investment portfolios.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC. He is the founder of Blueprint Financial, a Canadian financial planning company.
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend investing is a widely used strategy due to several benefits. Dividends cushion or compensate for price drops during a declining market or elevated volatility. It also offers the opportunity to create passive income to augment active or regular income. More importantly, reinvesting dividends results in compounding returns over time and long-term investment growth.

Canadians are fortunate because they can choose from several dividend powerhouses on the TSX. ATCO (TSX:ACO.X), Exchange Income (TSX:EIF), and Dream Industrial (TSX:DIR.UN) are the top options if you want to enhance your investment portfolio.

Safe and reliable

ATCO is a safe choice not only for its 4.25% dividend yield but also for the utility stock’s 29-year dividend-growth streak. This Dividend Aristocrat trades at $45.78 per share, up 22.76% year to date. Through its subsidiaries, the $5.14 billion diversified global corporation operates electric utilities and natural gas production and provides distribution and construction services.

In the first half of 2024, adjusted earnings increased 8.9% year over year to $244 million. Besides the earnings growth, top subsidiary Canadian Utilities announced a $2 billion energy infrastructure project and partnered with Shell Canada to build the Atlas Carbon Storage Hub.

Another business, ATCO Structures, secured multiple contract awards in Australia and the United States worth millions of dollars. Given the lengthy corporate existence (77 years) and essential services the company provides, the quarterly should be safe for years.

Resilient business model

Exchange Income operates in the Aerospace & Aviation and Manufacturing industries. If you invest today, the share price is $48.83 (+12.37% year to date), while the dividend offer is 5.4%. This $2.32 billion acquisition-oriented dividend payer has never missed paying monthly cash dividends since January 14, 2014.

In the second quarter (Q2) 2024, revenue increased 5% to a record $661 million compared to Q2 2023, while net earnings dipped 10.8% to $33 million. However, free cash flow (FCF) rose 3.1% year over year to a record $101 million. Mike Pyle, chief executive officer (CEO) of EIC, said, “Our financial results demonstrate the strength of our diversified and resilient business model.”

Pyle also cited the contributions of the large long-term contracts obtained throughout 2023 for the strong quarterly performance. He sees significant growth opportunities in the Aerospace & Aviation segment, and inquiries from the customer base in the Manufacturing segment are on the rise.

Stable cash distributions

Dream Industrial is a solid option if you want exposure to the real estate sector. The $4 billion real estate investment trust (REIT) owns, manages and operates industrial properties in Canada, the U.S., and Europe. At $13.79 per share (+1.79%), you can partake in the generous 5.04% dividend offer. This REIT has consistently paid monthly dividends since April 15, 2015.

In Q2 2024, net rental income climbed 5.6% to $87.7 million versus Q2 2023, although net income fell 23.4% to $61.6 million owing to fair value adjustments to the investment properties. The latest tailwind is the over 500,000 square feet leased or conditionally leased within Dream Industrial’s various development projects. Management said the organic growth outlook remains intact.

Portfolio boosters

ATCO, Exchange Income, and Dream Industrial are reliable passive income providers. All three are excellent portfolio boosters, too.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

The Best Stocks to Invest $2,000 in Right Now

| Robin Brown

Do you have some extra cash to invest this month? Here are two value-priced dividend stocks to buy for a…

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Can You Really Invest $95,000 Tax-Free?

| Andrew Button

You can, in fact, hold TSX stocks like Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSX:ATD) tax-free in a TFSA. But can you hold…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Stocks to Turbo-Charge Your Tax-Free Portfolio

| Adam Othman

The TFSA contribution room can be a significant constraint, and the most practical way to circumvent it is to choose…

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

Invest $15,000 in This Dividend Stock for $108.26 in Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Monthly passive income stocks can give you far more than annual returns, but dividend income that can be reinvested time…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

RBC Stock’s Path to Doubling Your Investment: A Decade-Long Perspective

| Brian Paradza, CFA

The Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) or RBC stock has more than doubled investors' capital in 10 years and may…

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks Canadians Can Feel Confident Buying Aggressively

| Daniel Da Costa

It’s essential to find the best Canadian dividend stocks to buy that you can have confidence in holding for the…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Use Your TFSA and Earn $67.20 in Passive Income Each Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFSA? Check. Monthly dividend stock? Check. Passive income now pouring in? Check all the boxes.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

2 Magnificent Dividend Stocks I Plan to Add to My TFSA in September

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, healthy growth prospects, and consistent dividend growth, these two dividend stocks are ideal for your…

Read more »