Member Login
Home » Investing » Just Released: 5 Top Stocks to Buy in September [PREMIUM PICKS]

Just Released: 5 Top Stocks to Buy in September [PREMIUM PICKS]

Here are five hand-picked stocks the team at Motley Fool Canada thinks are a good value this month.

Posted by
Iain Butler
Chief Investment Advisor, Motley Fool Canada Fool since November 2012 Iain Butler, CFA, is Lead Advisor on Discovery Canada 2017. He is also the Chief Investment Advisor for Motley Fool Canada and is the lead advisor on its flagship Stock Advisor Canada product. Before joining the Fool, Iain was a “buy-side” analyst and through this experience is well-versed in the idiosyncratic ways of the Canadian market. His investing interests are centred on scouring the market for interesting businesses that trade at reasonable prices and offer an appealing risk/reward relationship. Since joining the Fool in 2012, Iain dedicates each day to spreading Foolishness throughout this great country!
Published
| More on:
four people hold happy emoji masks

Source: Getty Images

Premium content from Motley Fool Stock Advisor Canada

September usually means the stock market gets bumped from its summer slumber. 2024 continues to be a solid year for North American markets, and there’s reason to believe the balance of the year is going to be dominated by interest rate action and U.S. presidential … stuff.

Two areas of the market that we continue to view as under-appreciated are all things small-cap as well as dividend-paying companies. To get this fourth quarter rolling, we have five hand-picked stocks that certainly play in those areas. We’re of the opinion that each of these companies will serve as a fine vehicle to allocate and grow your hard-earned savings.

Foolishly yours,
Iain Butler, CFA
Advisor, Stock Advisor Canada

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Gibson Energy (TSX:GEI)

If you’re unfamiliar with this stock, Gibson Energy (TSX:GEI) owns critical infrastructure used to transport liquids for Canada’s oil and gas industry.

A promising development in mid-July was the extension of a long-term contract with an investment-grade global E&P company at Gibson’s Gateway Terminal in Texas. This was a good thing because contract renewals at Gateway have been a question mark hanging over Gibson’s stock price. However, we’d be surprised if this renewal process doesn’t go to the company’s liking.

It’s this lingering uncertainty, however, that gives us this investing opportunity. To better define it with a number, Gibson’s fully covered dividend yield of 7.2% suggests market skepticism, and we’re happy to take the other side. After all, locking in that yield and a dividend stream that has grown steadily over time is likely to come close to a market-topping return all on its own.

Another angle to this situation is that dividend-paying stocks are very likely to benefit as Bank of Canada rate cuts continue, especially if the Fed finally shows up to the rate-cut party. For investors, buying a supported >7% dividend yield that goes along with a business that has growth potential is certainly more attractive than earning a declining rate in a cash account as interest rates fall. Gibson and many other stocks may stand to benefit from a substantial flow of investor funds if North American central banks play nice.

Gibson Energy is a well-run company that owns important energy infrastructure, and there’s an interest rate kicker to boot. We’re of the mind the market doesn’t appreciate any of this as much as it should … yet.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2

Redacted

Want All 5 “Best Buys Now” Stocks? Enter Your Email Address!

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Iain Butler has the following options: short October 2024 $21 puts on Gibson Energy. The Motley Fool recommends Gibson Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Top TSX Stocks

Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy if They Dip a Bit

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of great dividend stocks I'd buy more of right now. Here's a look at two you should…

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Top TSX Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $1,000

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of top Canadian stocks to buy on the market. Here are two options to consider buying right…

Read more »

clock time
Top TSX Stocks

2 Top Canadian Stocks for the Rest of 2024

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some of the top Canadian stocks to buy right now? Here's a look at two options that are…

Read more »

Two senior friends playing beat tennis on sand tennis court
Top TSX Stocks

Just Released: 5 Top Stocks to Buy in August 2024 [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Iain Butler

Movements in the market create a lot of opportunity. Even if you’re not ready to act now, here are five…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want some of the best stocks to buy now and hold forever? Here's a trio that are too hard to…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest to Get $500 in Dividends Every Month

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to get a cool $500 in dividends every month? Here are three stocks you can buy today to start…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Stocks for Beginners

Here is the Best Way to Start Investing with $1,000 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to start investing but don't have thousands to spare? Here are three great ways to kickstart your portfolio for…

Read more »

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Stocks for Beginners

New to Investing? 5 Stocks That Could Jump-Start Your Wealth-Building

| Demetris Afxentiou

Whether you're new to investing or a seasoned pro, adding one or more of these five stocks can provide growth…

Read more »