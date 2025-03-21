Made in Canada: 5 Homegrown Stocks Ready for the ‘Buy Local’ Revolution [PREMIUM PICKS]

Premium content from Motley Fool Canada

“Made in Canada” Pick #1: Instead of Berkshire Hathaway, Buy … Fairfax Financial (TSX: FFH)

Billionaire Prem Watsa is often described as “the Warren Buffett of Canada,” and his company, Fairfax Financial (TSX:FFH), is indeed a lot like Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway. Fairfax is a holding company that owns a number of companies — mostly insurance businesses.

Fairfax has two main ways of making money:

Insurance. The company had record underwriting profits of $1.8 billion on record gross premiums of $33 billion in 2024. Investments. Fairfax’s investment portfolio has grown from $39.3 billion in 2017 to $67.4 billion in 2024. Fairfax generated record interest and dividend income of $2.5 billion in 2024. (That’s an increase in interest and dividend income of 316% since 2017.)

The best part for long-term shareholders is that those increased earnings have been spread out over fewer shares. Fairfax has reduced the number of shares available by almost 22% over seven years, from 27.8 million in 2017 to 21.7 million in 2024, which has returned capital to investors. Watsa currently owns more than 9% of the outstanding stock.

Despite Fairfax’s stock gaining 48% in 2024 (excluding the $15 per share dividend), it remains reasonably priced today at 1.2 times its book value per share. And when you combine insurance profits and timely investments, the business should be able safely earn around $4 billion per year. That means the company is trading below 10 times earnings. As a bonus, Fairfax’s global insurance operation and investment shop face little impact from the escalating tariff wars.