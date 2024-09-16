Member Login
Home » Investing » RRSP Investors: Why You Should Wait Until 71 Until Starting Your RRIF

RRSP Investors: Why You Should Wait Until 71 Until Starting Your RRIF

Dividend stocks like Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) can be good RRSP holdings.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Blocks conceptualizing the Registered Retirement Savings Plan

Source: Getty Images

Did you know that you have to turn your registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) into a registered retirement income fund (RRIF) by the age of 71?

Not many people know it, but it’s true. Once you turn 71, you are obligated to transfer assets from your RRSP to an RRIF and start withdrawing some money each year. Mandatory withdrawals start at 5.2% at age 71.

The reason most people don’t know about mandatory withdrawals at age 71 is because they usually start withdrawing well before they turn 71. Usually, people start cashing out of their RRSPs through an RRIF somewhere between 60 and 70. This makes the “mandatory” withdrawals at age 71 a moot point.

That’s unfortunate because waiting all the way until age 71 to start withdrawing your RRSP money can be a good idea. In this article, I will explain why that’s the case.

The longer you wait, the more you can compound tax free

The longer you wait to withdraw your money from an RRSP, the more years of tax-free compounding you enjoy. Tax-free compounding is the main benefit of investing in an RRSP. The tax break on the contribution is nice, and withdrawing at a potentially lower tax rate is nice too, but really it’s the tax-free compounding that makes the biggest difference. The more years you keep money in your RRSP, the more it grows; and the benefit of having money in an RRSP is that it grows without being interrupted by taxation.

The power of tax-free compounding illustrated

The table below illustrates the power of tax-free compounding. In the middle column, we have a $10,000 starting amount, growing 10% per year, but with a 30% tax being taken off each year’s gain. In the rightmost column, we have a $10,000 initial amount growing at 10% per year with no interruption.

As you can see, the ending amount in the rightmost column is far higher than in the centre column. Now, that un-taxed amount is eventually taxed in retirement. But if you have a low tax rate when you retire, it all works out in the end.

Thoughts on RRSP investing

When you invest in an RRSP, it’s a good idea to hold dividend-paying stocks and interest-bearing bonds. The reason is that these assets benefit from the RRSP’s tax shelter the most. Stocks that pay no dividends don’t get taxed very frequently, unless you’re trading too frequently.

Consider a company like Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM). As a highly profitable, established Canadian company with a high dividend yield (3.4%), it’s exactly the kind of asset that many retirees like to hold in their RRSPs.

If you get, let’s say, $3,000 in dividends from a stock like BAM, it could be taxed quite heavily. Here’s how that works:

  • First, the $3,000 is grossed up to $4,140.
  • Then, a $621 Federal credit is assessed.
  • Then, a Provincial credit is assessed (i.e., $414 in Ontario where the Provincial credit is 10%).
  • Finally, the credits are subtracted from your pre-credit tax. If your marginal tax rate is 50%, your “pre-credit tax” is $2,070, and your actual taxes owing are $1,035.

So you pay $1,035 in dividend taxes in this scenario. While inside an RRSP, a stock produces no capital gains or dividend taxes. So, consider holding your RRSP assets to the latest possible date. It may enrich your retirement.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

2 Growth Stocks to Buy Immediately With $3,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two top growth stocks are overflowing with reasons to buy them up today. And growth is certainly one key…

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Dividend Stocks

A Passive-Income Powerhouse: Have it All With This AI Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText (TSX:OTEX) has a long history of growth and innovation through its cloud, data, and AI strategy. And it also…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Prediction Time: 2 Canadian REIT Stocks Ready to Rise

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for safety in REITs? Then look into industrial and healthcare properties, which these two offer up in bulk.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

NorthWest Healthcare vs. SmartCentres REIT: Which Monthly-Paying Dividend Stock Is Better for Canadians?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Let's compare these two REITs, which offer monthly dividends at higher yields, to decide on a better buy.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average RRSP Balance at Age 65 for Canadians

| Aditya Raghunath

The average retirement savings for Canadians is close to $272,000 while the average RRSP balance stands at $129,000 in 2024.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Fabulous Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three dividend stocks are ideal for income-seeking investors, given their stable cash flows and healthy dividend yields.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

Will the CPP Still Exist When You Retire?

| Andrew Button

The CPP Will probably be there when you retire, although investing in stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) is still a…

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

Taking CPP at 70: Is it Ever Worth the Wait?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to taking out CPP, it looks like hardly any Canadians are waiting until 70. So when is…

Read more »