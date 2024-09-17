Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Safe Dividend Stocks for Canadians to Own for the Next Decade

3 Safe Dividend Stocks for Canadians to Own for the Next Decade

These Canadian stocks are renowned for their stellar dividend payments. Moreover, their growing earnings base, make them a relatively safe choice for income investors.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
protect, safe, trust

Image source: Getty Images

Top dividend stocks can help earn steady passive income. Moreover, investors can enhance their overall returns in the long run by reinvesting dividends. While high-quality dividend stocks are less volatile and offer reliable payouts, they are not risk-free or safe.

Thus, investors should look for companies that stand out for their solid fundamentals, including a growing earnings base, strong cash flows, and well-covered payouts. These make them relatively safe choices for Canadian dividend investors. With that background, let’s explore three Canadian stocks that are well-positioned to deliver value to their shareholders over the next decade, no matter the economic climate.

Dividend stock #1

Investors looking for safe dividend stocks could consider investing in Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU). The leading utility and energy infrastructure company is renowned for its track record of dividend payments. Canadian Utilities holds the record for the longest streak of annual dividend increases among Canadian publicly traded companies, raising its dividend every year for the past 52 years.

Its regulated, long-term, contracted earnings support the company’s steady dividend growth. Over the years, Canadian Utilities has expanded its global asset base to $15.4 billion by continuing to invest in its utilities, which has supported its ability to raise dividends.

Canadian Utilities aims to grow its dividends in line with its sustainable earnings growth, driven by its investments in regulated and long-term projects. Between 2024 and 2026, the company plans to invest $4.6-$5 billion in regulated utilities, boosting earnings, generating cash flow, and supporting future dividend increases.

The company’s rate base is projected to expand by 3.5-4.3% through 2026, strengthening its earnings. While the company’s regulated utilities provide a stable source of income, its investments in renewable energy, clean fuels, and energy storage offer the potential for even higher growth and diversification. With a dividend yield of around 5%, Canadian Utilities is in a solid position to continue rewarding its investors with steady dividend increases over the next decade.

Dividend stock #2

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is also worth considering within the utility sector. This regulated electric utility company has earned its place as a Dividend King, boasting an impressive 50-year streak of dividend increases. Further, Fortis plans to increase its dividend by 4-6% annually through 2028.

Its regulated rate base ensures stable earnings and predictable cash flows, regardless of market conditions. The predictable cash flows cover its dividend payments.

Fortis’s $25 billion capital projects will drive its rate base by an average of 6.3% annually through 2028, setting the stage for higher dividend payments.

Furthermore, Fortis continues to explore additional energy infrastructure investments to fuel even faster growth and offers a dividend yield of 3.8%. Fortis is a reliable choice for income investors with its solid dividend payment history, predictable cash flows, and growth potential.

Dividend stock #3

Like utility companies, leading Canadian banks are also renowned for their stellar dividend payment history. Notably, top Canadian banks have been paying dividends for decades, and Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is one of them, with a dividend payment history of 195 years.

The bank’s dividend has grown by 5% annually in the last 15 years, and its yield is 5.3%.

Bank of Montreal’s diverse businesses deliver resilient earnings. Further, the bank’s growing deposit base, high-growth wealth management business, stable credit performance, solid balance sheet, and operational efficiency position it well to grow earnings and dividends over the next decade. The bank plans to increase its earnings per share by 7-10% annually over the medium term, driving its payouts.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Want the Maximum $2,100 CPP? Here’s the Salary You Need

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians have several ways to boost their benefits and live comfortably in retirement.  

Read more »

edit Safe pig, protect money
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Essentials: 2 Canadian Stocks for a Secure Future

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB) are RRSP essentials.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Super Star to Buy Over Royal Bank Immediately

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors might think that bigger is always better, but that's just not true -- even for some safe stocks like…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

All-Time Highs, Next-Level Gains: 2 Top TSX Growth Stocks to Watch

| Adam Othman

These two TSX stocks continue climbing, but there’s plenty of potential upside to consider investing in them right now.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

Use the TFSA and Create $460.80 in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is a great way to create some savings, but by maxing it out with a dividend stock, you…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Passive Income

| Chris MacDonald

These two top Canadian dividend stocks are certainly worth a look on the basis of their long-term total-return potential in…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

Want to Be a TFSA Millionaire? Watch Out for These CRA Red Flags

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

We want our TFSAs to do well, but not if it means a close watch by the CRA. So, keep…

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Boost Your CPP by $1,296.36 in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CPP is great and all, but it simply isn't enough. Yet add on this excellent REIT and you could really…

Read more »