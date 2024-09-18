Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Now and Hold Forever

3 Canadian Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Now and Hold Forever

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth initiatives, these three Canadian stocks can deliver superior returns in the long term.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Happy Retirement” on a road

Image source: Getty Images

Long-term investing is a wise strategy because it benefits from the power of compounding while lowering short-term risks. It also requires less effort, as investors don’t need to regularly monitor the stocks’ performances. However, investors should choose stocks wisely, as not all stocks can deliver desired returns. Against this backdrop, let’s look at three top TSX stocks that offer compelling buying opportunities for long-term investors due to their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects.

Hydro One

Hydro One (TSX:H) operates an electric power transmission and distribution business, with 99% of its business being rate-regulated and no material exposure to commodity price fluctuations. It has been expanding its rate base through organic growth, with its solid cash flows funding its expansion. Further, its unregulated business, which forms 1% of its total assets and 1% of its total revenue, offers additional growth opportunities. Supported by these stable performances, the company has returned 147.5% in the last eight years at a 12% annualized rate.

Further, Hydro One has committed to invest around $11.8 billion from 2022 to 2027, which could grow its rate base at an annualized rate of around 6%. Besides, it has been focusing on right-sizing its cost structure, which has generated productivity savings of $1.5 billion since 2016. Given these growth initiatives, the company’s management projects its EPS (earnings per share) to grow at 5-7% annually through 2027. Moreover, the electric utility company, which has been raising its dividends at an annualized rate of 5% since 2016, could raise its dividends at a 6% CAGR (compound annual growth rate). Considering all these factors, I expect the uptrend in Hydro One to continue, making it an excellent long-term buy.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) is a waste management company operating in exclusive and secondary markets in the United States and Canada. The company has expanded its footprint through strategic acquisitions and organic growth, thus driving its financials and stock price. Over the last 10 years, the WCN has delivered impressive returns of over 595% at an annualized rate of 21.4%.

Meanwhile, the waste management company has completed 18 acquisitions this year as of July 24, which would contribute $500 million to its annualized revenue. Besides, it has signed multiple definitive agreements in the franchise markets, which the company expects to close this year. These acquisitions could contribute an additional $150 million of annualized revenue. Along with these inorganic growth initiatives, the company is focusing on constructing several renewable natural gas and resource recovery facilities, which could boost its organic growth. Considering its solid underlying business and healthy growth initiatives, I expect Waste Connections to deliver superior returns in the long run.

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY), which offers leasing and lending services to subprime customers, has grown its loan portfolio at an annualized rate of 35% since 2019. Besides, its topline and diluted EPS have grown respectively at a 20.2% and 28.1% CAGR for the past five years. Meanwhile, the company has continued its uptrend this year, with its loan portfolio growing by 29% in the first two quarters amid loan originations of $1.5 billion. Meanwhile, its topline and adjusted net income grew by 25% and 26%, respectively. Supported by these solid financials, the company has returned 269% over the last five years at a 30% CAGR.

Despite its consistent performances, goeasy has acquired a small percentage of the $218 billion Canadian subprime market. So, its scope for expansion looks substantial. Given its extensive product range, multiple distribution channels, and geographical expansion, the company is well-positioned to increase its market share. Meanwhile, management expects its loan portfolio to grow around 50% from its current levels to $6.2 billion by 2026. Besides, its topline could grow at an annualized rate of 14% while expanding its operating margin from 38.1% in 2023 to 42% in 2026. Considering all these factors, I am bullish on goeasy. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Stocks That Have Created Millionaires and Will Continue to Do So

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Invest young and take a longer investment horizon, and these stocks could put you on the road to riches.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 5.2% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Kay Ng

Exchange Income appears to be a strong monthly dividend stock with significant growth potential, especially when purchased during market corrections.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

For $2,546.25/Year in Passive Income, Buy 2,720 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A low-priced, high-yield stock can be a great source of monthly passive income.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Investing

1 Bargain TSX Stock to Buy in September

| Adam Othman

Considering its growth, Restaurant Brands International stock looks too attractive to ignore for investors seeking solid long-term returns.

Read more »

You Should Know This
Dividend Stocks

How to Build the Most Powerful Passive-Income Portfolio With $20,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're wondering how to get immediate, safe income, consider these two options right away.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Tech Stocks

How to Turn a $25,000 TFSA Into $250,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in quality tech stocks such as ServiceNow can help Canadians grow their TFSA balance over time.

Read more »

edit Taxes CRA
Stock Market

Save up to $2,355.75 in 2025 With This CRA Tax Break

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadians can lower their tax break by more than $2,000 in 2025 via the basic personal amount, a non-refundable tax…

Read more »

Aircraft wing plane
Stock Market

Outlook: Will Bombardier’s Earnings Keep Climbing Into 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

Bombardier stock is quite cheap despite its outsized gains in the last four years. Here's why the TSX stock remains…

Read more »