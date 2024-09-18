Member Login
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks on the Dip: These 2 TSX Stocks Could Double by 2030

Tech Stocks on the Dip: These 2 TSX Stocks Could Double by 2030

Tech stocks like Payfare and Docebo trade for lower than consensus price target estimates and might be excellent picks for long-term winners.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
Data center woman holding laptop

Source: Getty Images

Investing in growth stocks is not as simple as scooping up shares of TSX stocks rallying on the stock market. As a new investor, it is important to learn how to choose growth stocks rationally. Ideally, you should look for stocks with the potential for significant growth but trade at reasonable prices rather than blindly jumping on bandwagons when you see some stocks rallying on the stock market.

As of this writing, the S&P/TSX Composite Index, Canada’s benchmark index for equity securities, is at all-time highs. Yet, there are several growth stocks priced at attractive valuations that can make them good investments to consider for investors who want to capture wealth growth through unrealized capital gains.

Today, I will discuss two such stocks that can deliver on the promise of substantial growth in the coming years.

Payfare

Payfare (TSX:PAY) is a $399.68 million market capitalization global fintech company that offers instant payment, mobile banking, and loyalty-reward solutions.

The company’s fintech platform is used by companies worldwide to empower next-generation workers, with some notable brands using it, including DoorDash, Lyft, and Uber. In simpler terms, it is a wage access company that offers instant access to earnings to workers through its platform, making it essential for the gig economy.

The company’s second quarter of fiscal 2024 saw it grow sales by 20% compared to the same quarter last year, and its active users increased by 24%. Its free cash flow increased from $0.2 million to $9.6 million in the same period.

As of this writing, Payfare stock trades for $8.32 per share, reflecting an 11.98 forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. The P/E ratio suggests it is cheap and has the potential to grow significantly before reaching a fair valuation.

Docebo

Docebo (TSX:DCBO) is a $1.76 billion market capitalization company that offers a robust cloud-based learning platform for internal and external enterprise learning. Its cloud-based learning platform is highly configurable and is in use worldwide, particularly becoming popular during the boost to remote-work culture brought by pandemic-induced restrictions.

The company has grown its revenue at a 63.9% annualized rate for seven years, increasing the average contract value at a 25/1% compound annual growth rate. More recently, the company has been investing in developing artificial intelligence-powered tools and features that will continue strengthening its position in the market.

As of this writing, Docebo stock trades for $58.29 per share, down by 2.96% year to date and down by 23.57% from its 52-week high. Given its substantial long-term growth potential, the stock is too attractively priced to ignore.

Foolish takeaway

Investing in tech stocks became synonymous with growth investing, particularly during the pandemic boom for the industry. While the subsequent tech sector meltdown tempered investor sentiments, the right tech stocks still have the potential to deliver outsized returns to investors in the medium to long term.

The top tech stocks have the ability to grow their financials above the industry average. Due to their growth prospects, investors are willing to pay a premium, thereby raising valuations.

With Payfare stock and Docebo stock trading at arguably discounted valuations, these two tech stocks can be good additions to your self-directed portfolio. It is important to remember growth investing carries inherent risks. However, investors with a well-balanced portfolio who are willing to take some risks can consider these two.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Payfare. The Motley Fool recommends Docebo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Tech Stocks

How to Turn a $25,000 TFSA Into $250,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in quality tech stocks such as ServiceNow can help Canadians grow their TFSA balance over time.

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

Don’t Miss Out on This Canadian AI Stock Set to Soar

| Joey Frenette

Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI) stock's recent rally could have legs as the firm continues to double down on generative AI tech.

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

2 No-Brainer AI Stocks to Buy Now With $7,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These growth stocks have market-beating returns and the stock prices are likely to rise further.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Tech Stocks

2 Top TSX Growth Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for 10 Years

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Don’t miss your chance to load up on these two beaten-down growth stocks.

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Tech Stocks

Why Broadcom, Taiwan Semiconductor, and Arm Holdings Fell on Monday

| Billy Duberstein

An analyst cut his forecast for iPhone 16 orders.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Tech Stocks

Why Oracle Stock Has Risen 10% in Just 5 Days

| Tmfhobo

Analysts continue to upgrade the tech giant following its earnings report last week.

Read more »

nvidia headquarters with nvidia sign in front
Tech Stocks

Nvidia Stock Is Down 10% From Its Highs. Is It Time to Buy the Dip?

| Keithen Drury

Nvidia's stock hasn't gone on sale often.

Read more »

analyze data
Tech Stocks

1 Stock I’d Drop From the “Magnificent Seven” and 1 I’d Add

| Adam Othman

Today, we’ll look at a Magnificent Seven stock to avoid and one to add to your self-directed portfolio.

Read more »