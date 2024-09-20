Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Top Explosive TFSA Stock Pick for Canadian Investors

1 Top Explosive TFSA Stock Pick for Canadian Investors

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) shares look way too cheap as the 7-Eleven saga looks to run out of steam.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Walmart WMT stock market investment

Source: Getty Images

The TSX Index recently rocketed to hit a new high after the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to follow through with what can only be described as a jumbo rate cut. Indeed, lower interest rates are good news for stocks.

Though such a surprising cut could signal that the economy may be in a more fragile state than originally expected, I think the overwhelmingly positive market reaction could be just the start of the next leg of the broad bull market. Indeed, lower rates make future earnings worth that much more, acting as a sort of boon for growth stocks.

Additionally, low rates are also good news for those capital-intensive firms, many of which can jolt their growth rates or return a bit more to investors via share buybacks or more generous dividend hikes.

Rate cuts finally touch down in the U.S.

Of course, let’s not forget that consumers may be inclined to take on greater consumer debt if rates are lower. In any case, investors don’t seem at all worried about the economy following the Fed’s latest cut, which marks the beginning of the end of its lengthy battle against high inflation.

With inflation normalized in Canada (in that 2% sweet spot range), questions linger as to whether the economy will hold up (soft landing) and if the disinflation (the falling rate of inflation) we’ve witnessed will continue. Should inflation close in on 0% or lower (deflation would surely be welcomed by cash-strapped consumers), perhaps central banks may have more room to cut rates.

Either way, investors should look to readjust their portfolios to play the newfound falling-rate environment in the U.S.

In this piece, we’ll check out one Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA)-worthy stock to pursue as rates fall and inflation continues to fade.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) have been in a bit of a hangover since news broke of its interest in scooping up Seven & i Holdings, the parent of 7-Eleven. Undoubtedly, Couche-Tard is known for driving synergies from M&A activities. And though 7-Eleven would be a deal of epic proportions, investors are no fans of the potential debt and dilution a successful deal would entail.

I thought the proposed takeover offer for 7-Eleven entailed significant value for Couche-Tard. The assets would be worth a heck of a lot more in the hands of Couche-Tard’s leaders, at least in my humble opinion. For now, Seven & i wants a better offer (likely more than $40 billion) to be acquired in a friendly manner. Given the challenges faced by 7-Eleven and complexities involved with Japanese takeovers (Japan reportedly labeled Seven & i as “core” to national security), I’m inclined to view the odds of a successful takeover as significantly lower.

There are just too many hurdles to get the deal done. Further, ATD shareholders don’t seem to be fans of a deal, given the price action in recent weeks. Either way, ATD stock is unfairly in a correction right now. If Couche-Tard ends up walking away from the deal, I expect shares could find themselves at all-time highs in a hurry.

Low rates are a massive boon for the company as it explores other opportunities worldwide. With or without 7-Eleven, Couche-Tard is a fantastic growth company that could finish the year with a bang. TFSA investors, take notice!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How $10,000 Can Grow Inside a TFSA or RRSP

| Kay Ng

With the use of the TFSA and RRSP, investors should align their investments with their financial goals, risk tolerance, and…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Investing

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These no-brainer Canadian stocks have solid growth potential, making them attractive options for investors looking to grow their money.

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Stock Pays a Massive 6% Dividend, and it’s a Great Time to Buy

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want to make a handsome income? This is a must-have stock for every portfolio.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: This TSX Dividend Stock Is a Screaming Buy

| Aditya Raghunath

Propel Holdings has more than tripled investor returns since its IPO three years back and remains a top investment choice…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Investing

3 Must-Own Canadian Growth Stocks

| Daniel Da Costa

These three Canadian growth stocks have tremendous potential and reliable operations, making them must-own businesses in this environment.

Read more »

Airport and plane
Stocks for Beginners

Should You Buy Air Canada Stock at $16?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock is struggling to stay afloat, so is it worth the risk to buy even at these…

Read more »

Gold king in chess game face with the another silver team on black background (Concept for company strategy, business victory or decision)
Energy Stocks

Gold Stocks vs Oil Stocks: Where Canadians Should Invest for the Rest of 2024

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Gold's momentum looks strong for the rest of 2024, especially with economic uncertainties. But don't write off oil stocks yet…

Read more »

View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian REITs to Buy as Inflation Drops

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for growth and income? REITs offer this up in bulk, but only from the right ones.

Read more »