Member Login
Home » Investing » Here Are My Top 2 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

Here Are My Top 2 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

The stock market is hitting new highs, but which are the best stocks to buy to take advantage of this upward momentum?

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian equity market continues to perform well, with investors banking on higher-than-expected growth moving forward as interest rates fall. Indeed, it’s been a very interesting period of time that’s benefited investors, with most major stock indices reaching new all-time highs.

Of course, there are many who suggest these good times may be coming to an end, and there are certain recessionary red flags that shouldn’t be ignored. Accordingly, for investors looking to stay fully invested but want the best stocks to buy for growth and defensiveness, it’s important to focus on key quality factors moving forward. At least, that’s my view.

Here are two top TSX stocks to buy for investors looking to do just that.

Restaurant Brands

Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) is a Canada-based quick-service restaurant operator with a global footprint and some of the most renowned brands in this space. From Canada’s favourite Tim Hortons to Burger King, Popeyes, and Firehouse Subs, Restaurant Brands’s portfolio of banners provides rather diverse exposure to this defensive sector.

The company’s focus has been on growing its footprint around the world, particularly in higher-growth emerging markets. This strategy has certainly caught on, with the company’s core banners seen as premium offerings in these markets and Restaurant Brands growing or maintaining share in most of its key regions.

Restaurant Brands continues to generate very steady revenue streams, with a business model based on royalty fees from its growing global restaurant base. As the company expands into new markets and consumers continue to trade down to more affordable options, this is a company with the potential to thrive in any macro environment. Despite this fact, QSR stock continues to trade at a discounted multiple to its historical average, currently around 17 times sales.

Over the long term, I expect Restaurant Brands to continue to be a winner. The company does have a high debt load, but that debt load should become more manageable with lower rates. Additionally, such factors should support the company’s global expansion initiatives over the long term.

Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is among the largest Canadian banks, known as one of the “Big Five” in this key market. With personal and commercial banking operations as well as retail offerings in the U.S. and wealth management and insurance business around the world, TD is a diversified global financials player that continues to trade at a reasonable multiple.

That’s despite some rather strong stock price performance, as investors will note in the chart above. The company’s long-term capital-appreciation profile remains strong, as does its dividend. Currently yielding 4.7%, TD stock is among the top options for dividend investors seeking meaningful long-term capital appreciation upside, at least in my books.

That’s mainly due to the bank’s focus on efficiency and its ability to grow in the U.S. market. Often viewed as a Canadian bank due to its impressive footprint in the country, TD is actually among the larger players in the U.S. retail landscape. Thus, for Canadian investors seeking geographic exposure, there’s a lot to like about how TD is positioned.

With annualized 5% dividend growth and quarterly distributions that should be on the rise in short order, this is a top bank stock to consider buying for both its yield and its upside over time.

Bottom line

In my view, a portfolio holding both of these stocks should perform well over the long term, and both Restaurant Brands and TD remain top picks of mine here.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has positions in Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

clock time
Bank Stocks

BMO Is Paying $6.20 Per Share in Dividends: Time to Buy This Top Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BMO (TSX:BMO) stock offers up a strong dividend yield that recently saw a 4% increase. So, is it time to…

Read more »

analyze data
Investing

Dividend Powerhouses: Canadian Stocks to Fuel Your Portfolio

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have paid reliable dividends for decades.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Investing

3 No-Brainer TSX Stocks Under $50 to Buy in September

| Adam Othman

While they trade below $50, these three TSX stocks can be excellent buys right now as the market rallies.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, September 20

| Jitendra Parashar

Rising commodity prices and the Fed’s recent upsized rate cut could provide further momentum for TSX stocks today.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 8.6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Diversified Royalty is a TSX dividend stock that pays shareholders a tasty yield of more than 8%.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for long-term growth, with short-term gains through dividends? This stock is the ideal choice for every investor's…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

My Plan to Reach $5,000 a Year in RRSP Passive Income by 2025

| Andrew Button

I'm adding yield to my portfolio with TSX dividend stocks like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD).

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It can be hard to come up with the perfect portfolio for a TFSA. So, don't! Invest here for the…

Read more »