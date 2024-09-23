Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Income Alert: These Stocks Just Raised Their Dividends

Income Alert: These Stocks Just Raised Their Dividends

Looking for some juicy dividend stocks to buy? These stocks hiked their payouts recently, making this an income alert for all investors!

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
Red siren flashing

Image source: Getty Images.

There’s no shortage of great income-producing stocks on the market right now. Here’s an income alert for investors looking at growing their income stream – several great dividend stocks have raised their dividends!

Here’s a look at some recent dividend stock upticks to consider for your income-producing portfolio.

Telus

Canada’s telecoms represent a great income-earning opportunity for investors and Telus (TSX:T) may be the telecom for your portfolio.

Telus generates a reliable revenue stream backed by its subscription-based offerings including wireless, TV, internet, and wireline segments. These are incredibly defensive segments that have grown in importance in recent years.

So why is Telus one of the stocks to put on your income alert shortlist?

Apart from the juicy, if not insane 6.9% yield on offer, Telus has adhered to a semi-annual dividend bump going back for nearly two decades.  And that second increase is expected to come before the end of the year.

Bank of Montreal

Another stock to put on income alert is Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO). The oldest of Canada’s big banks has been paying out dividends for nearly two centuries without fail and continues to impress investors.

Back in July, BMO announced an annual uptick in its quarterly dividend, bringing it to an impressive $1.55 per share. Given the current share price, this translates into a yield of 5.1%, making it one of the better-paying dividends on the market.

Prospective investors should note that BMO isn’t just an income stock. The bank stock generates a reliable and recurring revenue stream and continues to invest in growth initiatives. That growth is focused on the U.S. market, where the bank enjoys a growing market share.

In other words, BMO can provide income and growth lasting for decades.

Extra! More increases coming soon!

In addition to the stocks noted above that have already increased their dividends, there’s a handful of market gems that are expected to announce an increase later this year.  This is yet another income alert for investors to consider.

Metro (TSX:MRU) is one of Canada’s largest grocers, with a sprawling network that is focused on both Ontario and Quebec. In addition to its grocery arm, the company also operates one of the largest pharmacy networks.

Grocers are incredibly defensive stocks owing to the necessity of what they offer. This translates into a growing source of revenue that leaves room for a respectable dividend and growth.

As an income investment, Metro provides investors with a tasty quarterly dividend. As of the time of writing, the yield works out to 1.6%, which isn’t the highest return. That being said, Metro has seen stellar growth over the years, surging over 40% in the past five-year period.

With three decades of annual increases, Metro is expected to continue that tradition by announcing an increase later this year, payable in early 2025.

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is one of the largest utility stocks in North America. The company generates a reliable revenue that is backed by regulated contracts. Not only does this make Fortis one of the most defensive picks on the market, but also allows the company to invest in growth and pay out a tasty dividend.

Fortis has provided a whopping 50 consecutive years of increases and is expected to announce its next annual increase later this year. As of the time of writing, Fortis boasts a yield of 3.9%

Given the defensive appeal of Fortis, the stock should be viewed as a must-have for any well-diversified portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Fortis. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Index funds
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Constellation Software Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Adam Othman

Several factors have to be taken into account when predicting the future performance of any stock, including market and sector-specific…

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Seekers: Invest $10,000 for $58 in Monthly Income

| Sneha Nahata

These top Canadian stocks offer monthly payouts. An investment of $10,000 in these stocks can generate $58/month in passive income.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

1 Growth Stock Down 14% to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to top growth stocks, investors don't need to go to some newbie on the market. In fact,…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $250 Per Month Tax-Free

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This low-cost dividend ETF could be your ticket for generating monthly tax-free passive income in a TFSA.

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why cheap TSX stocks such as VersaBank and Adentra could be a part of your value investing portfolio in…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Rock-Solid Dividend Payers Yielding up to 6 Percent

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks pay reliable dividends that should continue to grow.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income Stream: 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why TSX dividend stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure and EQB should be on top of your TFSA shopping list…

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Fortunes: 2 Canadian Stocks Leading the Way to Retirement

| Adam Othman

Consider adding this growth stock and reliable Dividend Aristocrat to your self-directed portfolio to benefit your retirement plan.

Read more »