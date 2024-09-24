Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks With Yields Above 6% That You Can Buy for Less Than $100

3 Reliable Dividend Stocks With Yields Above 6% That You Can Buy for Less Than $100

These dividend stocks are trading below $100 and offer reliable yields of at least 6%, making them compelling investments for passive income.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Growing plant shoots on coins

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in reliable dividend stocks can help generate steady passive income. Further, investors can buy shares of a few top-quality dividend stocks with high yields for as low as $100. These dividend-paying companies have fundamentally strong businesses and are committed to rewarding their shareholders with higher dividend payments.

Against this backdrop, here are three reliable TSX stocks with over 6% dividend yields one can buy for less than $100.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of the most reliable, high-yield dividend stocks. The energy infrastructure company is renowned for paying and raising its dividends in all market conditions. Moreover, its high yield is well covered, and it offers visibility over future earnings growth, making it a top-income stock.

Enbridge has regularly paid dividends for 69 years. Moreover, it has increased its dividend by an average of 10% annually for about three decades. Besides growing its dividend, Enbridge stock offers a high yield of about 6.6% based on its closing price of $55.22 on September 23.

Enbridge remains committed to enhancing its shareholders’ value through higher dividends in the long term. The company projects its earnings and distributable cash flow (DCF) per share to grow at a mid-single-digit rate in the coming years, which will likely drive its future payouts.

The company’s extensive liquid pipeline network, long-term contractual arrangements, and high utilization rate will support its future earnings. In addition, the company will benefit from investments in its conventional and clean energy asset base and low-risk, utility-like projects, which augur well for future growth. Moreover, accretive acquisitions and productivity initiatives will support its bottom line and dividends in the coming years.

Telus

With a yield of 6.9% and reliable payouts, Telus (TSX:T) is one of the top TSX dividend stocks to buy now. The Canadian telecom giant has paid $21 billion in dividends since 2004 under its multi-year dividend-growth program. This payout reflects its ability to consistently deliver profitable growth.

Looking ahead, the communication company plans to increase its dividends by 7–10% annually under its multi-year dividend growth program. Moreover, Telus’ payout ratio of 60–75% is sustainable in the long term.

Telus is investing in its PureFibre Network and 5G infrastructure, which will enhance its offerings and drive its subscriber base. Further, Telus’ low churn rate and higher average revenue per user will support its earnings.

Telus’s expansion into high-growth areas like digital transformation and cybersecurity will accelerate its earnings growth rate and drive higher payouts. In addition, Telus focuses on accretive acquisitions, expanding its partner ecosystem, and boosting its AI (artificial intelligence) capabilities to accelerate growth.

Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) is another reliable dividend stock investors could consider buying now. The company operates and franchises a network of quick-service restaurants. It offers monthly dividend payments of $0.077 per share and yields a solid 7.1% near the current levels.

What stands out is the company’s commitment to reward its shareholders. Pizza Pizza Royalty distributes all of its cash to investors after setting aside necessary reserves, maximizing returns.

Looking ahead, its diversified revenue streams, expanding network of restaurants, strategic menu pricing, and ongoing food quality and technology investments will likely bolster its cash flows and future payouts.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

