Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Take Off in a New Bull Market

3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Take Off in a New Bull Market

Not all beaten-down stocks can experience a revival in market-wide bullish trends. Many of them might require sector/industry-specific catalysts to take off.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
A bull outlined against a field

Image source: Getty Images.

It’s important to understand that not all beaten-down stocks may experience a revival when the market turns bullish. That’s because the factors behind their slump may vary and are often rooted in aspects other than a weak market.

They might be associated with the stocks themselves or the sectors, but understanding what they are may help you choose the right beaten-down stocks during or before a bull market.

An energy stock

Energy stocks in Canada are experiencing a revival as the oil prices go up, but the same cannot be said for Parex Resources (TSX:PXT). There are a few differences to account for this lack of activity in this stock, starting with the geography it operates in (Colombia). The company also announced a production cut, which is just one of the factors that caused the stock to slump about 50% in five months.

However, there are a few things that make this beaten-down stock worth looking into. It’s a highly attractive valuation for one. The stock is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of about 2.9, making it highly undervalued.

It’s also offering a generous (and, to an extent, dangerously high) yield of about 12.7%. If there is even a mild chance that the stock starts recovering in this energy bull market or the next holistic bull market, buying now can help you get the best of both worlds (dividends and recovery-fueled growth).

A tech stock

Telus International (TSX:TIXT), which has rebranded itself as Telus Digital, is a customer experience-focused tech company. It’s also leaning heavily towards artificial intelligence (AI), not just as a service segment but also to enhance some of its solutions. But this has yet to pay off, and the company is currently trading at an 88% discount on its initial price.

This brutally discounted tech stock might be ready to turn things around. Insiders have recently bought a lot of this stock, which shows internal confidence in the company’s future. It’s also poised to ride the AI hype train to recovery and growth. At its current price point, the company can offer exceptional returns to its investors simply by growing up to its initial public offering price.

A cannabis stock

Cannabis stocks like Curaleaf Holdings (TSX:CURA) require a specific bull market to gain positive momentum. They need a sector-wide bullish trend, ideally fueled by the U.S.’s marijuana legalization (on a federal level). The stock is currently trading at a 45% discount from its peak, and even a modestly positive outlook can cause it to surge upward.

As primarily a U.S.-based company, it’s even more well-positioned to surge in the wake of U.S. federal marijuana legalization than other Canadian stocks. It already has a presence in 17 U.S. states, and this footprint and brand recognition can help it capture a massive portion of the U.S. market in the right conditions.

Foolish takeaway

The three beaten-down stocks are worth keeping an eye on but not necessarily buying right away. All three require different circumstances and different bull markets to see a considerable amount of growth. Buying them just before these circumstances trigger a positive bullish phase might let you capture most of the growth these stocks have to offer on their recovery journey.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Parex Resources and Telus International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

3 Soaring Stocks I’d Buy Now with No Hesitation

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some of the best stocks to buy are soaring stocks right now that can provide both growth and income-earning potential.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Which High-Yield Dividend Stock Is Better: True North or BTB REIT?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two high-dividend yielders are perfect options for investors. But which is the better buy these days?

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest to Earn an Extra $5,000/Year in Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Here's what you need to do if you want to earn $5,000 (or more) in passive income by investing in…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 3 Dividend Stocks I’m Buying in 2024

| Andrew Button

You can earn a lot of income holding Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock in a TFSA.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $2,965.14 Per Year in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Creating long-term, high passive income doesn't have to be risky or unsafe. You can make it right away with this…

Read more »

Walmart WMT stock market investment
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Set for Dividend Increases This Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend increases are a clear sign one of thing and one thing only: security. Let's look at three that could…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 6.4% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Sneha Nahata

With a 6.4% yield, this dividend stock will continue to enhance its shareholders’ value through monthly payouts.

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

2 Risky Dividend Stocks to Avoid (and 2 Safe Ones)

| Adam Othman

The safety of the dividends is just as important a factor to consider as yield and dividend-growth potential since it…

Read more »