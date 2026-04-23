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A Cheap, Safe Dividend Stock That Retirees Should Know About

This under-the-radar Canadian dividend stock could help build a stable retirement portfolio.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
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Key Points
  • Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX:PEY) delivers strong cash flow and consistent dividends.
  • Efficient operations and cost control support high margins and stable performance.
  • Its monthly dividend and disciplined strategy make it even more appealing for retirees.
10 stocks we like better than Peyto Exploration & Development Corp

Retirement planning isn’t only about saving money, but also about protecting those savings and producing a consistent income. That balance could be difficult to achieve, especially in uncertain markets where stability becomes just as important as returns.

This is why retirees and income-focused investors should look for companies with strong cash flows, disciplined operations, and reliable dividends. In this article, let’s take a closer look at a safe Canadian dividend stock that checks all these boxes.

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Source: Getty Images

A steady energy player with strong fundamentals

One of the best dividend-paying stocks I currently find attractive for retirees is Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX:PEY). It mainly operates in Alberta’s deep basin, one of the most resource-rich regions in Canada. The energy company focuses on natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids, with an emphasis on efficient production and long-life assets.

What makes Peyto stand out is its ability to consistently generate strong cash flow while keeping costs under control — a great combination that supports its growth as well as reliable dividend payouts.

After gaining about 34% over the last 12 months, PEY stock currently trades close to $24 per share with a market cap of $4.9 billion. At this market price, it offers a 5.5% annualized dividend yield. More importantly, the company pays these dividend payouts every month.

Strong cash flow drives performance

Even as oil and gas prices remained volatile last year, Peyto’s financial growth trends looked strong. In the fourth quarter of 2025, its funds from operations (FFO) stood at $245 million, while the company’s FFO for the full year reached $860.5 million, highlighting the strength of its underlying operations.

Peyto’s adjusted net profit in the latest quarter also jumped 61% year-over-year (YoY) to $125.9 million, and full-year profit climbed 49% YoY to $418.6 million.

More importantly for income investors, the company returned $264.9 million to shareholders through dividends last year, equivalent to $1.32 per share. At the same time, it reduced net debt by $171 million, highlighting its disciplined financial approach.

Peyto’s efficient operations support its margins

Operational efficiency has been a key driver of Peyto’s success in recent years. In December 2025, the company’s production reached a record 145,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, marking a 7% YoY increase. This growth was mainly helped by its targeted investments of $386.4 million in high-potential formations such as Cardium, Dunvegan, Viking, and others.

Peyto’s cost structure is also impressive. In the fourth quarter, its cash costs per thousand cubic feet equivalent fell 10% YoY to $1.23. Its operating margin for the year stood solid at 72%, while the profit margin reached 31%, reflecting strong profitability.

Why retirees may want to consider this Canadian dividend stock

Interestingly, Peyto plans to invest between $450 million and $500 million in its 2026 capital program. This investment will focus on key formations like Notikewin, Falher, and Wilrich, supporting continued production growth. At the same time, the company remains committed to returning capital to shareholders as it recently confirmed a monthly dividend of $0.11 per share.

For retirees, consistency matters more than short-term gains. And Peyto offers an amazing combination of steady cash flow, disciplined cost management, and regular dividend payments — all backed by a strong asset base. That’s why this Canadian stock could be a practical addition to a retirement portfolio, especially for those looking to generate dependable income while maintaining exposure to long-term growth.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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