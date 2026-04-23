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5 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Could Grow Your Paycheque Over Time

These five dividend growers focus on businesses that can keep raising payouts over time, not just flashing a big yield today.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Big yields can be a trap, but steady dividend growth usually comes from durable demand and consistent earnings.
  • CCL, Granite, and Savaria mix essential products with cash flow that can support ongoing dividend increases.
  • Waste Connections and North West have lower yields, but strong business stability and long histories of dividend growth.
10 stocks we like better than CCL Industries

A dividend stock can help grow your paycheque over time, but only if the payout rests on a solid business. A giant yield can look tempting, but a steadily growing payout often wins the race. That’s how investors turn a decent income stream today into a much better one a few years from now with dividend stocks like these.

dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

CCL

CCL Industries (TSX:CCL.B) makes labels, packaging, security products, and specialty materials – dull but essential. Over the last year, it completed its Middle East venture buyout and kept repurchasing shares, while its latest reported quarter stayed strong.

In the first quarter of 2025, sales rose 8.6% to $1.9 billion, operating income climbed 12.4% to $316.9 million, and earnings per share (EPS) hit a record $1.18. The dividend stock trades at about 19 times trailing earnings and yields about 1.6%, so not enormous. Still, with its global reach and steady execution, it looks like a smart way to build a larger paycheque over time.

GRT

Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) owns logistics, warehouse, and industrial properties, and its latest results showed why that still matters. In 2025, revenue rose to $618.7 million, net operating income (NOI) climbed to $509.5 million, and diluted adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per unit reached $5.21 from $4.86. Plus, the payout ratio stayed at a comfortable 65%.

Occupancy ended 2025 at 98%, committed occupancy reached 98.6%, and rental spreads were very strong. Granite also sold some properties and kept refining the portfolio, which should support future growth. With units recently around book value and the yield close to 3.9%, it offers a nice blend of income and room for raises.

SIS

Savaria (TSX:SIS) sells accessibility products like stairlifts, elevators, and patient-care equipment, and demand should stay strong as populations age. Its 2025 revenue reached $913.5 million with an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin above 20%. Furthermore, management just laid out a five-year target for roughly 12% annual revenue growth, aiming for about $1.6 billion by 2030.

Preliminary first-quarter 2026 results also looked good, with revenue expected near $235 million and adjusted EBITDA around $48 million. The dividend stock trades at roughly 31 times trailing earnings and yields about 1.9%, so it isn’t cheap, but investors are paying for expansion.

WCN

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) operates waste collection, disposal, recycling, and energy-focused waste services, and that business throws off reliable cash. In 2025, revenue rose 6.1% to US$9.5 billion, adjusted EBITDA increased 7.7% to US$3.1 billion, and the dividend stock completed acquisitions adding about US$330 million in annualized revenue.

Management expects 2026 revenue of US$9.9 billion to US$9.95 billion and adjusted free cash flow of US$1.4 billion to US$1.45 billion. The yield is tiny at about 0.8%, but the dividend has grown at a 13.9% compound annual rate since it began, which is the real draw. It also trades at a rich multiple, around 38 times earnings, so valuation is the main catch.

NWC

North West Company (TSX:NWC) runs food and general merchandise stores in northern Canada, Alaska, the Caribbean, and the South Pacific, serving communities that still need essentials in every market. In fiscal 2025, sales rose to $2.6 billion, EBITDA edged up to $332.6 million, and basic EPS improved to $2.92 from $2.87.

The dividend stock also lifted its quarterly dividend to $0.41 per share and extended its revolving loan facilities, while management kept pushing its Next 100 strategy. The dividend stock trades at about 18.8 times earnings and yields roughly 3%, which feels reasonable for a defensive retailer with a history of dividend growth. Higher fuel costs and pressure on consumer spending could pinch results, but North West still looks like a dependable long-term income grower.

Bottom line

None of these dividend stocks offer instant riches, and that’s kind of the point. The best dividend growers usually build wealth quietly, one payout increase at a time. CCL.B, GRT.UN, SIS, WCN, and NWC each bring something different to the table, but all five have businesses that can support higher payouts over the years. For investors who want their portfolio to feel more like a growing paycheque, that’s a very good place to start.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Waste Connections. The Motley Fool recommends CCL Industries, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, and North West. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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