Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, September 25

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, September 25

After rallying for four consecutive sessions, the TSX Composite benchmark has climbed 9.5% so far in the third quarter.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

A rally in metals prices and optimism surrounding the recent U.S. rate cut helped Canadian stocks notch a new all-time high for the fourth consecutive session, as investors bet the cuts would offer short-term economic relief despite lingering global uncertainties. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose by 58 points, or 0.2%, to settle at 23,952.

Copper and silver prices surged yesterday after the People’s Bank of China announced a major economic stimulus, fueling a strong rally in TSX mining stocks. In addition, continued buying in consumer and healthcare stocks drove the market benchmark to new heights.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Aya Gold & Silver, Hudbay Minerals, Capstone Copper, and First Majestic Silver were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each surging by over 6%.

Shares of Denison Mines (TSX:DML) climbed by 2.1% to $2.42 per share, making it among the day’s top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange. This rally in DML stock came after the Canadian uranium exploration firm announced a strategic option agreement with Foremost Clean Energy for up to 70% interest in 10 uranium exploration properties.

The Denison-Foremost deal, valued at up to $30 million, includes direct payments and exploration funding. Through this partnership, Denison expects to leverage Foremost’s technical expertise for its non-core properties while focusing on its core development and mining projects. With this, DML stock has climbed by 8.5% so far in September.

On the flip side, Pet Valu, Kinaxis, and Algonquin Power & Utilities were the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks, with each sliding by at least 3.1%.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume data, TC Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, TD Bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and Suncor Energy were the five most active stocks.

TSX today

Expectations of stronger near-term demand kept metals prices firm early Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, oil and gas prices were slightly down. Given these mixed signals, the commodity-heavy TSX index could remain flat at the open today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on the latest monthly new home sales and weekly crude oil stockpile data from the United States this morning.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Kinaxis, and Pet Valu. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, September 24

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. consumer confidence data will remain on TSX investors’ radar today as investors continue to closely monitor the escalating…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, September 23

| Jitendra Parashar

After surging for two consecutive weeks, the TSX Composite Index has risen over 9% so far in the third quarter.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, September 20

| Jitendra Parashar

Rising commodity prices and the Fed’s recent upsized rate cut could provide further momentum for TSX stocks today.

Read more »

Airport and plane
Stock Market

Great News for Air Canada Stock Investors!

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 70% from record levels, Air Canada stock is cheap and trades at a massive discount to consensus price…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, September 19

| Jitendra Parashar

Overnight gains in crude oil and metals prices could lift the commodity-heavy TSX index at the open today as investors…

Read more »

edit Taxes CRA
Stock Market

Save up to $2,355.75 in 2025 With This CRA Tax Break

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadians can lower their tax break by more than $2,000 in 2025 via the basic personal amount, a non-refundable tax…

Read more »

Aircraft wing plane
Stock Market

Outlook: Will Bombardier’s Earnings Keep Climbing Into 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

Bombardier stock is quite cheap despite its outsized gains in the last four years. Here's why the TSX stock remains…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, September 18

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors might want to brace for potential market volatility in today’s trading as investors eagerly await the Fed’s interest…

Read more »