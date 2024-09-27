Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Stock to Buy if the Bank of Canada Keeps Cutting Rates

1 Stock to Buy if the Bank of Canada Keeps Cutting Rates

Fortis is one of the top stocks in the utility sector, which stands to benefit greatly from falling interest rates.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
| More on:
a sign flashes global stock data

Source: Getty Images

How low do you think interest rates are heading? With the inflation rate sitting at a comfortable 2.5%, some are expecting the focus going forward to be squarely on slowing economic conditions. This could prompt more aggressive rate cuts from the Bank of Canada than most are expecting. What does this mean for interest rate-sensitive stocks?

Let’s explore.

Interest rate-sensitive stocks

Interest rate-sensitive stocks like utility stocks are a good bet when interest rates are falling. This is because utility companies are typically heavily indebted. Rising interest rates increase interest expense and the cost of capital, which reduces profitability. On the flip side, falling interest rates reduce their cost of capital and, therefore, increase their profitability. This is where we are today.

Moreover, utility companies typically pay out dividends. When interest rates are rising and/or high, investors have more options for income. This is because, in this scenario, the interest rate offered on bonds begins to compete favourably with dividend yields.

Last year, I invested in a Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) that was yielding 5%. There’s zero risk with this investment, so at 5%, I jumped on it. It gave me less incentive to take on the added risk of investing in a dividend-paying stock.

It follows that when interest rates are low/falling, dividend-paying stocks become more attractive. This is because dividend yields begin to exceed the rates that bonds are offering, making them worth the added risk. This increased demand for these stocks pushes the stocks higher.

Fortis rallies on falling rates

The Bank of Canada has already reduced its interest rate to 4.25%. Recall that the rate was at 5% not too long ago. Already, Fortis’s (TSX:FTC) stock price is up 9% year to date and 18% in the last year. If the Bank continues to reduce rates, I expect Fortis to continue its climb higher.

Fortis is a $30 billion North American utility company with $11.5 billion in annual revenue. It’s currently yielding an attractive 3.8%, with a 51-year track record of dividend increases. Looking ahead, Fortis is forecasting a 4-6% annual dividend-growth rate to the year 2029.

Just today, the company released its five-year capital plan, which includes $26 billion in capital expenditures ($1 billion higher than the previous plan). Despite this, the company announced a 4.2% dividend increase and extended its guidance for 4-6% annual dividend increases to 2029.

Bank of Canada rate cuts to drive value for Fortis

As discussed in the earlier section of this article, Fortis and the utility sector are among the most impacted by rising interest rates. With rates coming down, investors can now focus on Fortis, the company.

It has a diverse geographic footprint and asset mix. It has a revenue profile that’s regulated. In turn, this translates into steady, secure, and predictable revenue — qualities that are highly valuable. Also, it’s in a defensive industry — one that will not suffer from the potential economic troubles coming our way. Finally, Fortis is benefitting from strong secular trends, one of which is the growing population, which is driving energy demand higher.

The bottom line

The Bank of Canada’s moves on lowering interest rates has many beneficiaries. The utility sector is very sensitive to interest rates and will continue to benefit from falling rates. Fortis is my favourite utility stock to own, with a bright future as it continues to reap the rewards for years to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield (But Slightly Risky) Stocks to Keep Your Eye on

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks certainly come with a fair share of risk. But the passive-income rewards could be worth it.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

4 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

REITs can be some of the best dividend income out there. But that doesn't mean these stocks have to be…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Stock Pays a 11.3% Dividend

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This stock may have a few hurdles, but it has proven time and again to be a solid dividend provider.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How You Could Turn a $5,000 TFSA Into $50,000

| Andrew Button

You can turn $5,000 to $50,000 in a few decades with index funds like iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund…

Read more »

Walmart WMT stock market investment
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Stocks for Considerable Passive Income (8% Dividends!) 

| Puja Tayal

A high-yield dividend stock can considerably add to your passive income. Here are three stocks that can give you an…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

Get on This Growth Dividend Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in a While

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

goeasy stock hasn't just been paying dividends; it's also grown by 60% in the last year! With shares down from…

Read more »

hot air balloon in a blue sky
Dividend Stocks

Have $500 to Invest? Strike Gold With This Stock That’s Set to Soar

| Kay Ng

Here's a stock that has the potential to soar high into the sky (with volatility) over the next five years…

Read more »

woman data analyze
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend All-Star I’d Buy Over BCE Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE stock has long been a dividend favourite, but after a new deal, there may be a new favourite in…

Read more »